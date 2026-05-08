AC Boise Falls Narrowly on the Road in 1-0 Defeat at Charlotte
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise News Release
Athletic Club Boise controlled long stretches of possession Wednesday night but was unable to find a breakthrough in a 1-0 road loss to Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Played through persistent rain for much of the evening, the match became an increasingly physical and demanding contest, with Boise continuing to dictate possession and build-up play.
The visitors showed resilience throughout the night, including a key second-half penalty save from Jonathan Kliewer to keep the match scoreless deep into the second half. Boise ultimately conceded in the 81st minute after sustained pressure from Charlotte, despite another composed road performance in possession.
Match Summary
FIRST HALF
Athletic Club Boise settled into the match early by controlling possession and circulating the ball effectively through midfield, limiting Charlotte's opportunities in open play. Boise generated several promising attacking moments through wide service and combination play, while Jonathan Kliewer was called upon to make multiple saves to preserve the scoreline.
The visitors maintained composure defensively and consistently progressed the ball into advanced areas, finishing the half with the majority of possession and passing accuracy. Despite several dangerous sequences from both sides, the opening 45 minutes ended scoreless.
SECOND HALF
Charlotte found the breakthrough in the 81st minute, as Luis Álvarez headed home from close range following sustained pressure in the box. Boise responded by pushing numbers forward and increasing attacking pressure over the final stages, generating crosses and late entries into the penalty area in search of an equalizer.
Kliewer continued to produce important saves to keep the match within reach, and Boise remained aggressive through stoppage time, but Charlotte ultimately held on for the 1-0 result.
Team Stats Snapshot
Category AC Boise Charlotte
Goals 0 1
Shots 8 18
Shots on Target 2 9
Possession 60.7% 39.3%
Pass Accuracy 86.8% 79.9%
Interceptions 7 1
Aerial Duels Won % 62.5% 37.5%
Key Performances
Jonathan Kliewer - recorded 7 saves, including a second-half penalty stop that kept Boise level deep into the match
Philip Mayaka - completed 91% of his passes while helping Boise control possession and tempo through midfield
Blake Bodily - created attacking pressure from wide areas with 12 crosses and 2 chances created as Boise pushed for a breakthrough
Jake Dengler - anchored the back line with 6 clearances and 66 passes while contributing to Boise winning 62.5% of aerial duels
Up Next
Athletic Club Boise returns home on Wednesday, May 13 to host FC Naples at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT, with the match airing nationally on CBS.
United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2026
- AC Boise Falls Narrowly on the Road in 1-0 Defeat at Charlotte - Athletic Club Boise
- Athletic Club Boise's Denys Kostyshyn Voted USL League One Player of the Month for April - Athletic Club Boise
- Union Omaha Stadium & Mixed-Use District Clears Major Milestone - Union Omaha
- Independence Completes Three-Game Week in Corpus Christi - Charlotte Independence
- Fort Wayne Football Club Offense Erupts in 2nd Half as 1st Win at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium Secured - Fort Wayne FC
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