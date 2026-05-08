AC Boise Falls Narrowly on the Road in 1-0 Defeat at Charlotte

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise controlled long stretches of possession Wednesday night but was unable to find a breakthrough in a 1-0 road loss to Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Played through persistent rain for much of the evening, the match became an increasingly physical and demanding contest, with Boise continuing to dictate possession and build-up play.

The visitors showed resilience throughout the night, including a key second-half penalty save from Jonathan Kliewer to keep the match scoreless deep into the second half. Boise ultimately conceded in the 81st minute after sustained pressure from Charlotte, despite another composed road performance in possession.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise settled into the match early by controlling possession and circulating the ball effectively through midfield, limiting Charlotte's opportunities in open play. Boise generated several promising attacking moments through wide service and combination play, while Jonathan Kliewer was called upon to make multiple saves to preserve the scoreline.

The visitors maintained composure defensively and consistently progressed the ball into advanced areas, finishing the half with the majority of possession and passing accuracy. Despite several dangerous sequences from both sides, the opening 45 minutes ended scoreless.

SECOND HALF

Charlotte found the breakthrough in the 81st minute, as Luis Álvarez headed home from close range following sustained pressure in the box. Boise responded by pushing numbers forward and increasing attacking pressure over the final stages, generating crosses and late entries into the penalty area in search of an equalizer.

Kliewer continued to produce important saves to keep the match within reach, and Boise remained aggressive through stoppage time, but Charlotte ultimately held on for the 1-0 result.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category AC Boise Charlotte

Goals 0 1

Shots 8 18

Shots on Target 2 9

Possession 60.7% 39.3%

Pass Accuracy 86.8% 79.9%

Interceptions 7 1

Aerial Duels Won % 62.5% 37.5%

Key Performances

Jonathan Kliewer - recorded 7 saves, including a second-half penalty stop that kept Boise level deep into the match

Philip Mayaka - completed 91% of his passes while helping Boise control possession and tempo through midfield

Blake Bodily - created attacking pressure from wide areas with 12 crosses and 2 chances created as Boise pushed for a breakthrough

Jake Dengler - anchored the back line with 6 clearances and 66 passes while contributing to Boise winning 62.5% of aerial duels

Up Next

Athletic Club Boise returns home on Wednesday, May 13 to host FC Naples at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT, with the match airing nationally on CBS.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2026

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