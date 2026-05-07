Union Omaha Stadium & Mixed-Use District Clears Major Milestone

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







We're incredibly grateful to the State of Nebraska, the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act Board, Governor Jim Pillen, the City of Omaha, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and the Omaha Convention and Visitor's Bureau, for recognizing the long-term economic benefit the Union Omaha Stadium & Mixed Use District project will have on Omaha and Nebraska.

Nebraska's forward-thinking economic development tools continue to position communities for sustainable growth, private investment, and regional competitiveness. This approval will help create a permanent home for Union Omaha and establishes a true stadium district that will drive year-round activity, tourism, jobs, and community pride.

This is a major moment not only for Union Omaha, but for the future of downtown Omaha and for soccer in Nebraska. We appreciate the vision shown by state and local leaders throughout this process.

We look forward to welcoming fans and playing soccer at the new stadium in 2028!

-- Gary Green, Owner, Union Omaha







United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2026

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