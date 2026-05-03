Owls Take Down Triumph to Extend Home Win Streak

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Omaha, NE - Union Omaha kept their home fortunes going with a rivalry win against Greenville Triumph. The victory keeps them a perfect four for four at home in 2026.

"I'm very proud of the team for the performance they put together for 90 minutes today," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela. "I'm very pleased with Blake Malone coming into the mix, and happy that we could get a win in a big rivalry game. We keep the Belt, and then we look forward to next weekend. Viva Búhos!"

Indeed, a notable moment in this match beyond the two goals was the return of Omaha native Blake Malone, who hadn't appeared in a match since March 2025 due to an Achilles injury.

Long before then, though, the Owls were flying around the pitch, spreading Greenville thin with plenty of diagonal switches of play. As early as the 12th minute, they were presented with a prime chance when Sami Guediri played a streaking Dylan Borczak in on goal with a perfect through ball into the right channel. Borczak latched onto it with aplomb and set himself up well, but Amal Knight stayed big and smothered the shot to keep it scoreless.

The Owls kept utilizing some wonderful outside-in moves to break the Triumph press, though, allowing their double pivot of Gabriel Cabral and Sami Guediri to stride forward and find their wingers in space.

As the first half wore on, Greenville settled into the match and began threatening in their own right, tilting the field more and more towards the Omaha goal. The danger was further amplified after Brent Kallman earned a yellow card, with a pair of dubious fouls afterward leaving the visitors baying for the center back to be sent off. They went so far as to rattle the crossbar with an Azaad Liadi header in the 43rd minute, accentuating the need for the Owls to hightail it into the locker room and regroup despite a 13-2 shots advantage at the break.

Los Búhos stormed out of the gates in the second half, though, and soon found the lead through a neat passage of play down the right flank. After one of those aforementioned witches of play, an overlapping interchange between Dylan Borczak and Diego Gutiérrez allowed the former to fizz a ball into the box for Kempes Tekiela. The former One Knox attacker used the force of that cross to simply cushion it and redirect the ball into the far corner for a nifty little finish to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Greenville would force an instant reply on the restart, with Deshane Beckford eliciting some acrobatics from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, but the Owls would hold their rivals at bay from there. They even had a chance to double their lead in the 80th minute when Aarón Gómez drew a penalty kick, but Tekiela saw his spot kick saved by Knight to give the visitors hope at a result.

It wasn't to be, though the lead being doubled did come to fruition late when Gutiérrez ducked and dipped through the defense for a wonderfully agile finish and a dagger to Greenville's hopes. It capped off a scintillating match with high workrate from both sides, which Borczak spoke to afterwards.

"We work hard during the week, we listen to the coach, and whatever he tells us to do, we implement it on the pitch," said the winger, who has three goal contributions in his last two matches.

And, as mentioned in the lead, there was a return for Blake Malone, stepping in with five minutes remaining in regulation to help see out the victory. Malone appeared in just one match in 2025 before an injury in training derailed his season before it could even get off the ground, and the defender received a well-earned ovation when he set foot on the pitch once more.

Said Malone afterwards, "There's nothing I love more than this team and this game. I'm thankful for everyone that supported me: my family, Zach, Brandy, all my teammates, all the staff, all the fans. It means the world, and I'm just ready to keep giving what I have to the team and the badge."

He may have plenty of opportunity to give back to the home fans as well. This was the first of five home matches in May for Union Omaha, with the next coming on Saturday, May 9th against Portland Hearts of Pine. That match will be Women in Sports Night, presented by SheSports, featuring a pre-match panel discussion, appearances by athletes such as Nebraska volleyball alum Maisie Boesiger, and much more. Tickets and ticket packages for upcoming matches are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.