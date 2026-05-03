Forward Madison FC Stun Sarasota Paradise in Late Victory

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos score back-to-back goals deep in the second half to snatch the win in Florida.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #3 Edwards (Bolma 72'), #4 McCamy, #9 R. Carmichael, #11 N'goubou (Torres 46'), #13 Humphrey, #14 Annor Gyamfi, #16 Castro (Romanshyn 82'), #17 Gebhard (Machasen 82'), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma

SUBS: Shannon, Manske, Toure

SAR: #1 Sutton, #5 Amadeus, #4 Watters, #3 Valentine, #36 Rosa, #8 Walker, #14 Petterson, #46 Røed (Rodriguez 88'), #20 Tainio (Bender 68'), #17 Bolanos (Bryant 88'), #19 McLaughlin (O'Dwyer 81')

SUBS: #13 Lapkes, #2 Burlew, #51 Kend, #6 Stretch, #50 Brulinski

Match Action

Forward started off on the back foot tonight with Sarasota winning two corners within the first five minutes of play. Former Flamingo, Garrett McLaughlin, nearly gave Paradise the lead with a header off of a corner that went just wide. Forward had their first real chance in the 19' with a well-placed corner from McCamy that the Paradise keeper was able to punch away. Madison found the breakthrough in the 24' with a goal from Mr. Madison, Derek Gebhard. The Mingos' lead was short-lived as Bolanos leveled things in the 27' for Paradise. The half-ended level at the break.

Sarasota had the first big chance of the second half in the 53' with a shot that clipped off the bar. Forward nearly found a second in the 54' with a header from Annor that was sent just wide. Ryan Carmichael had a one-v-one opportunity with the keeper in the 61' but was denied by Sutton. Forward stunned Sarasota with an unlikely goal in the 83' from Turner Humphrey. Shortly after, the Mingos put the nail in the coffin with a third goal from Joshua Bolma in the 86'. Forward takes the late win, all three points and some much-needed positive momentum back home with them tonight from Florida.

"It was a great team effort and massive individual brilliance from Stephen to set up my winning goal," said Bolma.

"Really proud of the guys to push through a difficult first half," said FMFC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "I thought we were very good in the second half and the substitutes tonight were excellent and made a difference."

Goal Summary

0-1 MAD, Gebhard (24')

1-1 SAR, Bolanos (27')

1-2 MAD, Humphrey (83')

1-3 MAD, Bolma (86')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Edwards (58')

Yellow, SAR - Watters (68')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison head to California to take on AV Alta on May 9th. This will be the final stop of a long uninterrupted road stretch for the Flamingos before their Home Opener on May 16th. Fans can catch the road match at the Official Away Watch Party in the Forward Club with a late kickoff at 9:30pm. About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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