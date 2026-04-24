Match Preview: 4.25 LEX V MAD

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison gears up for another road trip this weekend as they head to Lexington for the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Madison enters this match after collecting another point on the road in New York last weekend. The Mingos have been finding the back of the net often this year and will look to bring their offensive dynamism, particularly on set pieces, to Kentucky as they take on the USL Championship club.

LAST MATCH RECAP - NYC v MAD

Forward Madison FC set the tone early in their match against the New York Cosmos, applying relentless pressure and controlling possession throughout the first half. With Jackson Castro earning a spot in the starting lineup, the Flamingos leaned into their attacking identity, using fast movements to create chances and dictate the pace of play.

Despite Madison's fast start, the Cosmos found moments to push back, forcing a key save from goalkeeper, JT Harms, in the 12' to keep the match scoreless. The breakthrough came in the 22', when Geni Kanyane delivered a perfect corner kick that curled directly into the net for a stunning Olimpico. Momentum shifted in the 32' when Madison was reduced to ten men following a red card to Kanyane, but the Flamingos responded immediately. Just two minutes later, Ryan Carmichael doubled the lead with an incredible long-range strike, a true golazo. Harms followed with another strong save in the 37' to preserve the advantage. Even down a man, Madison continued to push forward, highlighted by an incredible solo run from Kevin Carmichael, who weaved past three defenders with composure and skill. The Cosmos nearly found a breakthrough in the 44th minute, but Madison's defense held firm, going into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

The second half shifted quickly as the Cosmos capitalized on pressure and a defensive miscue to score twice and level the match. With Madison down to ten men, New York began to control possession, generating multiple corner kicks and dangerous chances on goal as they looked to complete the comeback. Despite the pressure, the Flamingos continued to fight for a winner. Claudel N'Goubou nearly made the difference right off the bench, twice finding dangerous positions, but both chances were ruled offside. After a hard-fought second half, the match finished in a 2-2 draw, sending the Mingos home from New York with a point on the road.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Lexington SC in the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Set Piece Kings: Forward has been red hot from set pieces, already scoring three from the corner this year. Madison will try to continue to capitalize on their set piece precision.

Dangerous Subs: Forward's bench has proven to run deep this season. With playmakers waiting in the wings, Madison is primed to shift the match narrative at a moment's notice.

Club Cohesion: With an almost entirely new roster, Forward has had to build up team cohesion from scratch and is really starting to hit their stride. The Mingos are only becoming more dangerous on offense as the squad starts to gel. They'll take this form into Lexington as they look to bag their first win of their cup campaign.

Saturday, April 25th

6PM CST Kickoff

Lexington SC Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party- The Green Room Public House

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Prinx Tires USL Cup Record

MAD: 0-0-0

LEX: 0-0-0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2026

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