Forward Madison FC Fall to Omaha in Gritty Road Match

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match started fairly evenly with possession shared almost 50/50. Harms started off strong making several early stops to keep the Owls off the scoresheet. Madison put up a beautiful chance from the corner in the 20' but were unable to find the connection. Harms was kept on his toes having to make three saves within the first half hour. The bird battle was scoreless at the half.

The second half began with a big chance for Forward with a set piece free kick, but the Gos were unable to capitalize. Kanyane had a nice strike in the 50' but it sailed over the top bar. Harms took a nasty knock, but was able to recover and stay in the match. Fresh legs entered the pitch for the Mingos in the 60' to try jumpstart the offense. Munjoma ripped a gorgeous shot in the 70' but it was ever so slightly off the mark. Madison started to wake up in the second half playing much more aggressively on the attack. The Mingos had their best opportunity of the game in the 76' when Annor went 1v1 with the Omaha keeper, but he couldn't put it away. Omaha was awarded a heavily contested penalty in the 78' and converted. Madison didn't give up on the match and kept on the attack. Gebhard forced a big save in the 90' as the 'Gos tried to claw their way back into this one. Despite fighting to the final whistle, Madison couldn't find an equalizer and ended the match down a goal to Omaha.

"It was a tough afternoon for us," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "I thought we deserved a point. The guys worked hard and the non-negotiables were there, but we know the quality must continue to improve."

Goal Summary

1-0 OMA, Faz 78'

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Edwards 50'

Yellow, OMA- Knapp 80'

Yellow, OMA - Wootton 86'

Yellow, OMA- Gomez 90'

Yellow, OMA - Bench 90' +4

Next Match

Next up Forward adds the fourth stop of their long road trip, heading to New York to take on storied-club, NY Cosmos. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and Madison will enter with something to prove after a tough loss tonight in Omaha. About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #3 Edwards (Munjoma 60'), #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane, #11 N'goubou (R. Carmichael 60'), #12 Torres, #13 Humphrey (Shannon 90'+1), #14 Annor Gyamfi, #17 Gebhard, #20 K. Carmichael, #30 Machasen (Castro 60')

SUBS: Manske, Bolma, Romanshyn

OMA: #99 Jensen, #14 Kallman (Jiba 46'), #19 Lawrence, #4 Owusu, #6 Guediri, # 8 Freitas (Wootton 67'), #11 Borczak (Orson 85'), #15 Knapp, #22 Tekiela (Faz 67'), #21 Gómez, #7 Billhardt (Gutierrez 46')

SUBS: Nuhu, Malone, Botello







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.