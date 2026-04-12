FC Naples Defeats Sarasota Paradise, 2-0, in Latest Chapter of the "Battle for Paradise"

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - FC Naples claimed a commanding 2-0 victory over Sarasota Paradise on Saturday night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, winning the first-ever USL League One meeting between the two clubs. Substitute #11 Christopher Garcia delivered the decisive moments, scoring twice in the 68th and 97th minutes to seal three points and send Paradise Coast into a frenzy.

The evening doubled as a celebration of The Masters Cup Tournament, with nearly 2,900 fans attending the "Goal in One" themed game. Members of Naples Elite Soccer Club walked out alongside FC Naples players and took part in a halftime hole-in-one challenge on the pitch. The community spirit carried through the stands and onto the field, where FC Naples delivered a performance worthy of the occasion.

The match was goalless through 67 minutes, a tight and physical affair befitting its rivalry billing. FC Naples dominated in possession and chance creation, finishing with 12 total shots to Sarasota's six and putting seven on frame to the visitors' zero, but it was Garcia's arrival off the bench that broke the deadlock. Entering in the 63rd minute, the midfielder needed just five minutes to make his mark, finishing crisply to put FC Naples in front. With the match headed into stoppage time, Garcia struck again in the 97th minute to seal the clean sheet and put the result beyond doubt. The brace moves Garcia to three goals for the season, tied for the team lead.

"I like to consider myself a player that can start and that can come off the bench. That's the minimum I can afford - it's my job. I come onto the field, give my best, and thankfully I have a team behind me. I know they have my back, and when everybody does their part and everybody plays 100 percent, that's what makes this team special," said #11 Chris Garcia.

The rivalry between the two clubs has deep roots for a young matchup. The two first met on March 18, 2025, in the opening round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch - Sarasota's home turf - where #14 Kevin O'Connor's 91st-minute winner gave FC Naples a 2-1 victory and sparked what both clubs now call the "Battle for Paradise." Saturday's result, the first professional league meeting between the clubs, gives FC Naples a 2-0-0 all-time series advantage while reinforcing Paradise Coast Sports Complex as one of the most difficult venues in the league.

"This is only the second time we've played them, the first time ever in league play, and it's already becoming a great rivalry. It's heated, it's passionate. There's almost a pride to it, a game within the game. Every game is worth the same amount of points, but you want to win and be the better team in Florida. We want to put that on for our fans and give them bragging rights," said Coach Matt Poland.

The win moves FC Naples to 4-1-1 in USL League One play and 6-1-1 overall - first place in the league standings entering the week.

Wednesday, April 15 - FC Naples vs. Orlando City SC - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

FC Naples is set for one of the biggest nights in club history as the USL League One side hosts Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, now in its 111th edition, is the longest-running national soccer competition in the United States. The tournament champion earns a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and has their name engraved on the historic Dewar Challenge Trophy. FC Naples reached the Third Round in its historic 2025 inaugural season; this year's squad has already matched that milestone and is intent on going further.

Tickets are available now at www.FCNaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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