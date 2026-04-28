FC Naples Set for High-Stakes Showdown against One Knoxville SC on May 2

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - A defining early-season clash is set for Saturday, May 2, as FC Naples hosts reigning USL League One champions One Knoxville SC at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 campaign.

This is more than just another fixture on the calendar. It is a matchup with major implications at the top of the league table. Both clubs enter the contest among the league's elite, with positioning and early control of the standings on the line. Beyond the standings, history adds another layer of intensity.

One Knoxville ended FC Naples' postseason run in last year's USL League One semifinals, delivering a result that has carried into the new season. Now, Naples has its first opportunity to respond on its home pitch, in front of its supporters, with momentum and pride at stake.

The result is a rivalry that has quickly taken shape. Two top-tier clubs, familiar with each other's strengths, meet again with unfinished business and control of the league within reach.

Sponsored by Ave Maria, the evening will feature FC Naples' Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Night, blending the intensity of high-level competition with an unforgettable matchday experience. Fans are encouraged to come early for the pre-game party at The Cove, which will feature a sampling of local restaurants and FC Naples partners. In the stadium, guests will be greeted with the vibrant, rhythmic sounds of a Mariachi band and themed food trucks that bring a celebratory backdrop to a night driven by competitive fire.

With early-season implications, a reigning champion across the field, and a semifinal loss still fresh, May 2 presents a statement opportunity for FC Naples.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be part of what promises to be a charged and memorable night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

FC Naples Set for High-Stakes Showdown against One Knoxville SC on May 2 - FC Naples

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