FC Naples Falls, 0-3, to Reigning USL League One Champion One Knoxville SC

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - More than 3,000 fans showed up at Paradise Coast Sports Complex for a festive celebration of Cinco de Mayo and to cheer on FC Naples in a battle against One Knoxville, USL League One's reigning Champion. The evening, presented by Ave Maria, included a mariachi band, maracas, as well as themed food and drinks for the evening.

After a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Regina Fahey, the match got underway. Both clubs entered the night co-leading the USL League One table with identical 4-1-2 records, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown. One Knoxville struck first in the 21st minute through #9 Denis Krioutchenkov, who added a second in the 51st to give the visitors a commanding advantage. #7 Babacar Diene sealed the result in the 87th minute. Despite the scoreline, FC Naples controlled the run of play, generating 63.7% of possession and completing passes at a 77.7% accuracy rate, but could not find the breakthrough, falling 0-3 to the reigning USL League One champion.

For Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland, the loss offered both an honest assessment of a top opponent and a lesson in keeping perspective through difficult moments. "There's a reason they won the league last year. There's a reason they're top of the table this year. There's a reason they beat an MLS team earlier in the Open Cup," Poland said. "They're organized, they're disciplined, they fight hard, and they know how to keep the ball out of the back of the net. They're obviously a great team and make the game very difficult."

Poland also leaned on broader perspective as he addressed the natural variance of a long season. "Growth is never linear, as much as we want it to be. It's about keeping perspective throughout the lows - not getting too low - and on the flip side, not getting too high when you're having success. It's usually a lot closer to the middle. It just feels differently because of the scoreline."

Striker #9 Giovanni Miglietti, who entered as a substitute in the 57th minute, spoke to the team's resilience in the face of adversity. "It's still early [in the season]. We still think there's a lot left to go. It's a learning moment every day - just trying to get 1% better. Focus on the positives, but take note and learn from the negatives. We'll go back, watch this game, talk about it this week, and take it from there."

#18 Dominick Bachstein, one of Naples' most dynamic attackers this season with two goals in eight appearances, channeled a forward-looking mentality. "Every game is one game. You're not going to dwell on it - you focus on what's next. You live in the present. The game's done already. In my mind, it's done. All we can do is focus for a week on Saturday, and I know that's what this group is going to do."

FC Naples Takes to the Road - Watch on ESPN+

FC Naples now embarks on a two-match road swing, with both matches available to stream live on ESPN+. On Sunday, May 10, the club travels to Spokane, Washington, to face Spokane Velocity FC at 6:00 PM ET. The road trip continues Wednesday, May 13, when Naples takes on Athletic Club Boise at 9:00 PM ET. Fans are encouraged to tune in and bring the Paradise Coast energy to both away fixtures. Links to watch the games are available at FCNaples.com/schedule.

FC Naples Returns Home May 17 for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match vs. Sporting Jax

FC Naples will return to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Sunday, May 17, at 5:00 PM for the next round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, presented by Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The club will host Sporting Jax, a USL Championship club, in what promises to be an electric evening at Paradise Coast. Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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