Cosmos Fall 3-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine on the Road

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday night. Portland struck first in the 10th minute through Jay Tee Kamara before Ollie Wright doubled the lead in the 18th minute. The hosts applied pressure throughout the opening half, limiting the Cosmos' opportunities in the attacking third while capitalizing on their early chances. Despite moments of possession from New York, Portland remained organized defensively and carried a 2-0 advantage into the break.

Portland added a third just after halftime in the 49th minute as Wright scored his second goal of the match. The Cosmos responded with increased urgency in the second half, building more possession through midfield and pushing numbers forward in search of a breakthrough. Their pressure was rewarded in the 83rd minute when Sebastián Guenzatti found the back of the net to pull one back for New York. The Cosmos continued to press late and looked to build momentum down the stretch, but Portland held firm defensively and saw out the 3-1 result in Maine.

MATCH DETAILS

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE 3-1 NEW YORK COSMOS

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE (4-4-2): Morse; Evans, Green, Mohamed, Drack; Wright, Poon-Angeron, Lopez, Kamara; Kidd, Terzaghi.

Subs: Jones-Riley, Barbosa, Georgallidis, Kunga, Washington, Mensah, Oladapo. Coach: Bobby Murphy.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Stephani; Noecker, Holt, Chavez, Morabito; Milovanov, Mendonca; Koffi, Spengler, Mason; Guenzatti.

Subs: Zielonka, Bohui, Cabrera, Sidoel, Del Valle, Guarino, Materazzi. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 10 ¬Â² Kamara (POR), 18 ¬Â² Wright (POR), 49 ¬Â² Wright (POR), 83 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C).

Bookings: 16 ¬Â² Chavez (C), 19 ¬Â² Noecker (C), 33 ¬Â² Drack (POR), 57 ¬Â² Milovanov (C), 81 ¬Â² Poon-Angeron (POR), 87 ¬Â² Barbosa (POR), 90'+3 Green (POR).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 50.8% - Portland 49.2%

Shots: Cosmos 10 - Portland 23

Shots on Target: Cosmos 4 - Portland 7

Corners: Cosmos 2 - Portland 11

Saves: Cosmos 4 - Portland 3

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 3 - Portland 4







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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