Red Wolves Leave Mark After First Meeting with Boise

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







GARDEN CITY, I.D. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have fallen 2-1 in their first match

against AC Boise.

Boise set the tone early in the 2nd minute with a powerful corner kick by midfielder

Tumi Moshobane. A second attempt was had in the 8th with a long-distance strike, but Jason

Smith delivered a stunning flying punch to banish the opportunity. Mercer took the first shot on

target in the 15th, but was blocked by Boise goalkeeper Jonathan Kliewer.

Boise neared for a second goal in the 34th, cramming pressure onto Chattanooga for a

crushing few moments. Acosta performed a beautiful slide to recover the ball and whip it out of

the box. The relief lasted only three minutes, however, as a shot from forward Thomas Amang

whirled its way toward the goal and ricocheted off Gomez-right past Smith. It was 2-0 as the

first half concluded.

Time to pick things up.

Tension rose freely throughout the second half, and Chattanooga wasted no time taking

risks and embracing aggression. 56 minutes in, Omar Hernandez fired a laser of a kick from

outside the box, leaving Boise's goalie with nothing but a look of shock as the shot wailed by.

Instantly, the Wolves revived. Energy, enthusiasm, hope-everything came flooding back. Boise

went on the defensive, bravado wounded, effect compounded as their Moshobane flubbed an

unobstructed shot from inside the box. On the Wolves' side, in thundered new signing Jesse

Maldonado, very nearly equalizing the score in his first minutes of play with a low shot that

angled just wide.

A plethora of vigorous plays dotted the final minutes, and though Boise remained ahead

at the final whistle, there was no room for disappointment at the Wolves' performance. The

scoreless pattern emerging from their previous two games had been decisively shattered, setting

high hopes in place for the match against Sarasota next Saturday. Jump in on the anticipation and

grab tickets while you can! The May 9th game is swiftly approaching, and it will be a night to be

remembered.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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