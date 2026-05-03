Red Wolves Leave Mark After First Meeting with Boise
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release
GARDEN CITY, I.D. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have fallen 2-1 in their first match
against AC Boise.
Boise set the tone early in the 2nd minute with a powerful corner kick by midfielder
Tumi Moshobane. A second attempt was had in the 8th with a long-distance strike, but Jason
Smith delivered a stunning flying punch to banish the opportunity. Mercer took the first shot on
target in the 15th, but was blocked by Boise goalkeeper Jonathan Kliewer.
Boise neared for a second goal in the 34th, cramming pressure onto Chattanooga for a
crushing few moments. Acosta performed a beautiful slide to recover the ball and whip it out of
the box. The relief lasted only three minutes, however, as a shot from forward Thomas Amang
whirled its way toward the goal and ricocheted off Gomez-right past Smith. It was 2-0 as the
first half concluded.
Time to pick things up.
Tension rose freely throughout the second half, and Chattanooga wasted no time taking
risks and embracing aggression. 56 minutes in, Omar Hernandez fired a laser of a kick from
outside the box, leaving Boise's goalie with nothing but a look of shock as the shot wailed by.
Instantly, the Wolves revived. Energy, enthusiasm, hope-everything came flooding back. Boise
went on the defensive, bravado wounded, effect compounded as their Moshobane flubbed an
unobstructed shot from inside the box. On the Wolves' side, in thundered new signing Jesse
Maldonado, very nearly equalizing the score in his first minutes of play with a low shot that
angled just wide.
A plethora of vigorous plays dotted the final minutes, and though Boise remained ahead
at the final whistle, there was no room for disappointment at the Wolves' performance. The
scoreless pattern emerging from their previous two games had been decisively shattered, setting
high hopes in place for the match against Sarasota next Saturday. Jump in on the anticipation and
grab tickets while you can! The May 9th game is swiftly approaching, and it will be a night to be
remembered.
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