Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Add Midfielder Angelo Kelly-Rosales on Short-Term Contract

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC today announced the signing of Angelo Kelly-Rosales to a 25-day contract, adding veteran presence and midfield depth ahead of the club's away match against Athletic Club Boise on Saturday, May 2.

Kelly-Rosales joins the Red Wolves after previously playing for One Knoxville SC and was slated to feature for South Georgia Tormenta FC this season. A seasoned professional with experience across multiple levels of American soccer, he brings leadership, versatility, and composure to the squad.

"Angelo is a great addition for our squad. Without a doubt a top top player in our league, his experience and leadership will be invaluable in the short term with the loss of some key veterans from our group," said Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie. "I am excited to work with him and for him to get to know the Red Wolves fan base."

Kelly-Rosales has been training with the team and will be available for selection this weekend as Chattanooga continues its USL League One campaign.

About Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Founded in 2018 by Bob Martino, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is a professional soccer club competing in USL League One. The club is committed to building a winning culture rooted in strong values, developing elite talent, and giving back to the greater Chattanooga community. As a pillar in the region, the Red Wolves strive to inspire the next generation of players and fans by fostering excellence and integrity.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 1, 2026

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Add Midfielder Angelo Kelly-Rosales on Short-Term Contract - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.