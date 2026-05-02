The Time Has Come: Fort Wayne Football Club Set for Long-Awaited Ruoff Mortgage Stadium Debut

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







The time has finally come to open Ruoff Mortgage Stadium. Fort Wayne Football Club will play its first ever professional home match there 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Charlotte Independence.

Before you head to the match, make sure you check out the Stadium A-Z Guide that will answer many commonly asked questions. There is unlikely to be tickets for sale at the gate. The club appreciates your patience as we continue to put the finishing touches on the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana.

On the pitch, Fort Wayne FC comes into the match with positive momentum. The club won its most recent match in USL League One play, riding an early Taig Healy goal to a 1-0 victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on April 11. Last Saturday's Prinx Tires USL Cup match may have ended in a 3-1 Fort Wayne FC loss, but the Autumn Gold & Black went toe to toe with the top team in USL Championship, Louisville City SC, even taking an early lead on a Lilian Ricol goal.

Both Fort Wayne FC and the Charlotte Independence come into today's match with 1-2-1 records. Charlotte lost its last two USL League One matches, but it's coming off a 2-1 victory in the USL Cup over the Richmond Kickers, another League One team.

In league play, Charlotte has been the more dangerous team offensively so far, scoring eight goals with an average of five shots on goal per match. Viggo Ortiz has a team-leading two goals. Fort Wayne FC has three goals this season, by Ricol, Healy and Ryan Becher, and the club has averaged three shots on goal per match.

Defensively, each team has allowed six goals total and each has one clean sheet.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 1, 2026

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