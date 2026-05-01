Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Attacking Talent Jesse Maldonado

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC today announced the signing of Jesse Maldonado, adding a dynamic attacking presence to the roster ahead of the club's away match against Athletic Club Boise on Saturday, May 2.

Maldonado joins the Red Wolves following his most recent stint with Monterey Bay FC, where he competed in the USL Championship. Known for his technical ability and versatility in the attack, Maldonado brings both quality and depth to Chattanooga's squad as the season progresses.

"Jesse is a player we are very excited to add to our group," said Head Coach Scott Mackenzie. "He brings youth, energy, and USL Championship quality to our roster. He is a talented attacking player who can fulfill a number of key roles providing competition for us in various spots. Jesse is a great technician and will add to our ability to break down teams and win games of football. I expect him to fit right into the team and be a major add for us this season."

Maldonado is expected to be available for selection as the Red Wolves travel to face Athletic Club Boise this weekend.

About Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Founded in 2018 by Bob Martino, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is a professional soccer club competing in USL League One. The club is committed to building a winning culture rooted in strong values, developing elite talent, and giving back to the greater Chattanooga community. As a pillar in the region, the Red Wolves strive to inspire the next generation of players and fans by fostering excellence and integrity.







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