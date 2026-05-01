Match Preview: 5.2 SAR v MAD

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison gears up for another road trip this weekend as they head to Sarasota for their first-ever match against Paradise. This will be the Mingos' second trip to Florida this season having already made the journey to take on FC Naples back in March where they nabbed a sound 1-0 victory over the top of the table club. FMFC will look to find similar success as they go toe-to-toe with former Flamingo and third all-time-leading league goal-scorer, Garrett McLaughlin. With a sturdy Harms covering the net and an offense that's starting to light up, FMFC will hunt to bring home all three points from the road again this weekend.

LAST MATCH RECAP - LEX v MAD

Harms made the first big play of the match with a big diving save in the 3' tonight in Lexington. Forward had their first real opportunity in the 11' when Edwards launched an incredible throw into the box that connected with a Forward head, but went just wide of the goal. Forward found two more dangerous chances for themselves in the 19' off of back-to-back corners from McCamy but were unable to connect. The Mingos continued to control the tempo of the match, creating chances and looking dangerous in the final third. Harms came up big again in the 29' with another diving save to keep the match scoreless after a rocket from former Mingo, Aaron Molloy. Despite a tremendous first half for the 'Gos, Lexington struck first in the 40' when Zengue broke through with an awkward half-volley that sent the ball into the corner of the net. Harms made yet another unbelievable save in the 43' off the tip of his gloves. Edwards put one on frame in 45' that forced a big save from Lexington. Forward found a late half equalizer in 45'+1 when McCamy sent a beautiful ball in from the corner that Edwards buried with a diving header.

The second half started off fairly slowly with neither side finding too much in the final third. That all changed in the 64' when Lexington's Jacob Greene got a final touch on a set piece that sent the ball deflecting into the back of the Forward net. Things took another turn in Lexington's favor in the 68' when they found a third goal from Epps. The Flamingos found some luck in the 70' when a ball ricocheted off the post, into the face of Zengue and found the back of the net to bring Forward back within one. Lexington shut the door in 90'+2 when Goodrum added a fourth for Lexington. Despite a valiant effort, Madison head home with zero points from Lexington in the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Sarasota Paradise.

From the Corner: Forward has been red hot from set pieces, already scoring four in all competitions. From Olimpicos to connecting with diving headers, FMFC has shown they are always a threat from the corner.

Harms' Arms: We've said it before and we'll say it again. With Harms at the helm between the sticks, it's an uphill climb for opponents to find the back of the net on the Mingos.

Threats across the field: With goals coming from five different Mingos across all competitions, FMFC is making it difficult for teams to identify threats and areas to shut down, giving the 'Gos an edge with options across the board.

SNAPSHOT: SAR v MAD

Saturday, May 2nd

6:30PM CST Kickoff

Premier Sports Complex at Lakewood Ranch

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party- Forward Madison FC

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 2-1-1

SAR: 2-4-1







United Soccer League One Stories from May 1, 2026

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