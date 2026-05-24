Forward Madison FC Fall to Charlotte Independence Tonight on the Road
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
In a rainy road matchup in North Carolina, Forward Madison FC battled Charlotte Independence but ultimately fell 3-1 in a match defined by early intensity and missed opportunities. Charlotte came out aggressive, controlling possession and creating dangerous runs in the opening minutes. Despite that pressure, it was Forward Madison who struck first. In the 14th minute, Stephen Annor Gyamfi found the back of the net, giving the 'Mingos a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived. Just three minutes later, Alvarez responded for Charlotte, leveling the match in the 17th minute after a shot slipped through JT Harms' hands. The Jacks continued to press, and while Harms came up with a key save in the 18th minute, Charlotte's attack remained dangerous. Their persistence paid off in the 24th minute when Manzinga capitalized to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Forward Madison had their chances to regain the lead. In the 21st minute, Ryan Carmichael battled through a triple team with impressive footwork but couldn't quite break through. Annor nearly grabbed his second in the 37th minute, hitting the post with an open net opportunity. Late in the half, Gebhard tested the keeper with back-to-back shots in the 40th and 41st minutes. In stoppage time (48'), Torres delivered a free kick that found Carmichael, whose shot came close to leveling the score before the break but went just wide.
Coming out of halftime, Forward Madison shifted the momentum and controlled much of the second half. Gebhard made a strong run in the 58th minute, followed by a narrowly missed shot from Torres in the 59th. Castro added another attempt in the 60th, but couldn't convert. The 'Mingos kept pushing, generating consistent chances and shots on target.
Charlotte scored another goal in the 88th minute from Lyons. Any hopes of a late comeback were dashed in stoppage time when Roman Torres was shown a second yellow card, reducing Madison to 10 men. The match ended 3-1 in favor of Charlotte, Madison will look to build on their second-half momentum heading into their next match.
"I thought we played a good game and were a bit unlucky," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "The guys worked hard. If we continue to work and improve some of these bounces and decisions will go our way. We're excited to get back home and play a league game at Breese next week."
"Tough battle tonight and proud of the way the team competed from start to finish," Annor Gyamfi said. "We showed resilience, created chances, and kept fighting until the final whistle."
"Tough game but we keep our heads up and keep learning," said Kevin Carmichael. "We all have a belief in each other that we will come together and we look forward to come and get our first home win next weekend."
Goal Summary
0-1 MAD (14') - Annor Gyamfi
1-1 CLT (17') - Alvarez
2-1 CLT (24') - Manzinga
3-1 CLT (88') - Lyons
Disciplinary Summary
(38') MAD Torres - Yellow Card
(42') MAD Munjome - Yellow Card
(67') MAD Gebhard - Yellow Card
(80') CLT Skinner - Yellow Card
(90+2') MAD Torres - Second Yellow ' Red Card
Next Match
Forward Madison FC returns home on Friday, May 29th to face Corpus Christi FC on Centennial Night at Breese Stevens Field. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM as the 'Mingos look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game, season tickets, or shopping the team's Merch Store!
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