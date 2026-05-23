Know Before You Go: 5/23 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







The good news: Union Omaha's home undefeated streak is still alive in league play, ranging back to last season at Werner Park and currently holding at 16 matches between there and Morrison Stadium. The bad: they still lost out to Louisville City FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, with the upper-division visitors pouring it on after a Younes Boudadi red card to emerge 5-1 victors. Still, now is the opportunity to rebound. Los Búhos sit atop the USL League One table through free-flowing attacking play and players showing their versatility every week, from wingers drifting inside to center backs playing in the midfield. With perfect weather on the horizon and an extra group of furry friends cheering them on in the stands, the Owls look to keep soaring in the league.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

The Red Wolves have had an identity clear as day since Scott Mackenzie took the reins in mid-2023: counterattack. The club routinely sit at the bottom of the table in possession (as they do now, with just 35.6% of the ball), instead catching opponents on the break and cutting them apart with lightning-quick attacks. Despite massive squad turnover in 2025, they came within two points of the Players' Shield with that gameplan. Now, with a far more settled squad, they're looking to run it back. Only issue is, they've played just five league matches so far, compared to Omaha's nine (and a pair of Floridian teams sitting at ten). The Red Wolves will always pose that threat though, especially with Matt Bentley's last league game seeing the Englishman put up a hat trick and an assist against Sarasota Paradise.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

Tonight is Pups at the Pitch Night at Morrison Stadium! You can bring the whole household out to the match tonight, so get your dogs in the car with the rest of the crew and have a ball! We'll also be featuring a halftime corgi race, in partnership with our friends at the Omaha Corgi Crew, so don't miss that action either.

In order to bring your dog(s) into the stadium, you must register each dog separately using this form. Once registered, please see the table outside of gate one in order to receive a ticket which allows your pet(s) to come into the stadium.

Dogs must sit with their owners on the berm on the east sideline. Dogs are allowed to walk the concourse before and during the match. They are not allowed in the seats or the supporters' section on the south side of Morrison Stadium. No cats or caged animals will be allowed into the stadium. Also, please bring bags for waste cleanup!

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCHA







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