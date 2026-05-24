Everlasting Spirit Is the Wolves' Snarl in Loss to Union Omaha

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have been felled, 2-0, by Nebraska's Union Omaha.

It has been a furious fifteen-match history between these two powerhouses. In their sixteenth meetup, the pressure was on the Wolves to claim a victory over the current board leaders. Both teams struck early, each taking a solid shot in the first ten minutes and each earning corner kicks. Chattanooga played aggressively from the get-go, cautioned by a yellow card in the 12th to defender Yanis Lelin. Recourse was called for just five minutes later, when Omar Gomez went out with a minor knee injury. Continuing play with a man down, Omaha aimed to take advantage of their opponents in the 21st with several seconds' worth of shots in the box. Denying both attempts with remarkable precision, Chattanooga cleared the ball out of harm's way, later substituting Maldonado for Gomez. Thirty-six minutes in, the sides remained at nil, with the Wolves having sustained a second yellow card for defender Joshua Ramos.

The Wolves cracked open a potent opportunity in the 44th, as a corner kick from Matt Acosta allowed Bentley a close shot at the goal-though knocked off target at the last possible moment by one of the Owls' men, it was one in a sizable string of first-half attacks that branded Chattanooga as ferocious challengers. Omaha had claimed seven shots by the end of the first half, but Chattanooga had six-two of them firm shots on target, whereas their opponents recorded none.

Scoring finally opened up in the 57th with a duet of kicks from Omaha. Blocked initially by Chattanooga, the twin effort from the former's Sergio Ors Navarro whistled to Jerez's right and into the goal. In the 63rd, Mercer subbed in for Bentley, and Angelo Kelly swapped with Christian Engmann, a brand new defensive signing for the Chattanooga force. In the 75th, both Hernandezes swapped for Mensah and Lombardi, driving a newfound pressure into Omaha's heart. A striking rhythm in the 73rd led to a near-equalizing assist, Ramos initiating and Mercer aiming mildly off-target with the receiving header.

Omaha upped their lead in the 82nd with a scrappy scuffle in the box. Jerez blocked one shot, then a second, yet the Wolves could not clear the ball out before a third strike. He dove, and the touch rolled just under him. Chattanooga soldiered on with everlasting spirit, initiating presses with all the time remaining. In the 94th, Maldonado took possession of the ball in the box, slipping into a dance of footwork that radiated his USL Championship refinement and took him past three of the Owls' men, all the way to an up-close and personal shot interrupted only by Union's attentive goalie. With two corner kicks following, the Wolves pressured and pressured, unable to score but zealous until the final whistle.

With the Wolves getting into that regular game rhythm, you can expect that jaw-dropping action that makes them a threat on the USL League 1 radar - and they'll be back to bringing ruin in the upcoming May 27th match against the Richmond Kickers. Make sure to grab tickets as soon as possible! It will be an unforgettable match, that much is for certain.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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