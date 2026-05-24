Charlotte Independence Beats Forward Madison, 3-1, for Third Straight League Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence defeated Forward Madison FC 3-1 in rainy conditions Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

The result extends Charlotte's strong run of form to six matches unbeaten across all competitions and three consecutive league victories. After conceding early, the Independence responded with three unanswered goals from Christy Manzinga, Luis Alvarez, and Miles Lyons to secure all three points.

Charlotte nearly opened the scoring inside two minutes. Showing confidence in possession early, Christopher Jaime slipped a pass through to Enzo Martinez, who fired into the back of the net. However, the assistant referee's flag denied the Independence an early breakthrough.

Forward Madison answered with pressure of its own moments later. Matt Levy came up with a big save to deny Stephen Annor on a breakaway, but the visitors capitalized a minute later. Annor collected a loose ball and curled a composed finish into the bottom corner to give Madison a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

The Jacks responded immediately.

After Joey Skinner found him in space roughly 25 yards from goal in the 17th minute, Alvarez unleashed a powerful strike that beat JT Harms and leveled the match in a frantic opening stretch at the Sportsplex. The goal marked Alvarez's fourth USL League One tally of the season, moving him within one of the league lead.

Seven minutes later, the Independence grabbed the lead. Prince Saydee threaded a perfectly weighted pass into space for Manzinga, who drove a low finish into the side netting to cap off Charlotte's quick two-goal response and give the hosts their first advantage of the night.

A flurry of chances off the woodwork arrived for both sides around the 35th minute. Skinner nearly added a third for Charlotte, glancing a header from a short corner off the near post. Moments later, Annor came close to his second of the night, settling the ball eight yards from goal before rattling the upright with his attempt.

Forward Madison created one final chance on the last kick of the first half. The ball fell to Ryan Carmichael at the top of the box, but the forward dragged his left-footed effort wide to send Charlotte into the break with the lead intact.

Alvarez continued to threaten after halftime. In the 50th minute, the midfielder stepped up to a free kick from nearly 30 yards out and unleashed a dipping strike that crashed off the crossbar in a near Goal of the Week contender.

Harms was called into action again six minutes later. Dangerous throughout the night down the right flank, Saydee whipped a teasing ball into the six-yard box. The service skipped past a charging Alvarez, but still forced Harms into a sharp reaction save to keep it from sneaking inside the post.

Alvarez nearly added an insurance goal in the 71st minute. Jon Bakero delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal that narrowly missed Manzinga before finding Alvarez at the back post. The midfielder calmly beat two defenders but lifted his finish over the crossbar.

Levy produced a key stop in the 81st minute, denying Derek Gebhard with a kick save after the Forward Madison attacker broke free inside the box.

The insurance goal finally arrived in the 88th minute. Clay Dimick floated a cross into the area that deflected off a Madison defender and onto the chest of Lyons. The substitute brought it down and hammered a half-volley home from the penalty spot to seal all three points for Charlotte.

The victory extended the Independence's unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions while keeping their unbeaten home record intact.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the victory:

"There were a lot of positives from it and some things we can still improve on. Giving up the early goal was disappointing and a little sloppy, but I thought we responded well by getting one back right away. Obviously, it was a heck of a strike from Luis, and then to push on and get the second goal through Christy with a great run and finish was huge. I felt like we had chances in the first half to get a third goal and put ourselves in a better position, but we weren't able to do it. After about the 60th minute, though, I thought we managed the game well and created a lot of opportunities to get that third goal - we just couldn't finish it off until the end with Miles."

Jeffries on the fast pitch due to conditions:

"This is the type of field we love. I thought it was hard to play on, though. It was much faster than usual and it caused trouble. I think sometimes the timing of balls and the runs were off, ¬©but I thought both teams managed it, and it made the game pretty open fast and made for a good level game."

Prince Saydee on getting fit and creating for the team:

"Firstly, it feels good to just be back out there with the guys. And secondly, we've been doing a great job as a team, so just contributing to that, it means a lot to me."

Miles Lyons on what has been working over this recent stretch:

"To get on the scoresheet and just to be on the field and help the team in any way I can, it's just a pleasure. I'm just grateful to be here...Our work rate has been awesome. We have good characters in the locker room. Everyone wants each other to succeed, and that's what you need to have in a successful team - people that care about each other, and that just want to work hard for each other."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.