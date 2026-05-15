Charlotte Independence Adds Charlotte FC Defender Jack Neeley on Loan

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Jack Neeley has joined the club on loan from Charlotte FC through June 2026.

Neeley, 20, became Charlotte FC's third-ever Homegrown signing in 2023 after progressing through the club's academy system. Since then, the defender has made 74 appearances for Crown Legacy FC, totaling more than 6,000 minutes while contributing four goals and one assist.

"We appreciate Charlotte FC working with us to bring Jack in," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "As a local player, we've had plenty of opportunities to watch him, and we feel he can add to our group with his defensive qualities and ability on the ball. He gives us another quality option at center back and outside back as we enter a busy stretch of matches."

Neeley has also made five first-team appearances for Charlotte FC across all competitions. Earlier this season, he featured in the club's U.S. Open Cup match against Atlanta United FC, playing 45 minutes. He was also included in Charlotte FC's matchday squad when the two Charlotte clubs met in the Open Cup Round of 32.

A native of the Charlotte area, Neeley joined the Charlotte FC academy in 2020 from Charlotte Soccer Academy.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026

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