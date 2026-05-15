Union Omaha Signs Midfielder Allen Gavilanes on Loan

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Allen Gavilanes on loan, pending league and federation approval. Gavilanes has been a regular in the USL since he stepped up to Greenville from college, with proven ability to both score and provide across the midfield line.

Allen Gavilanes is being loaned in from Indy Eleven, who signed him this past winter after a successful step up to the Championship from USL League One. Gavilanes has appeared in one match for the Boys in Blue-coincidentally, that was their U.S. Open Cup defeat to Union Omaha. Prior to that, he showed out for Miami FC in the USL Championship in 2024 and 2025. In 64 appearances for the Florida outfit, Gavilanes had seven goals and seven assists. Gavilanes has shown the ability to play on either wing or centrally in the midfield, bringing an attacking impetus wherever he lines up on the pitch.

"We're extremely happy to welcome Allen on loan. He's a player who fits our playing style perfectly with his confidence in possession, creativity, and overall attacking threat. We're confident he'll settle in quickly with the group and help push us forward this season," said Sporting Director Jamie Henderson.

Gavilanes hails from North Plainfield, New Jersey, and developed in the northeast first at St. Benedict's Prep and then Marist College in New York. At Marist, Gavilanes won MAAC Offensive Player of the Year and MAAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman, and would go on to become a three-time All-MAAC First-Team selection while also spending time with New York Red Bulls' U-23 squad. From there, he joined Greenville Triumph SC in 2021. Gavilanes was a key player for Greenville in his three years at the club, racking up eight goals and eighteen assists in 92 matches. Two of those assists came late in a 3-3 draw in Omaha, back in 2023.

Name Pronunciation: [AHL-len GAHV-ee-lah-nez]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: 08/24/1999

Born: North Plainfield, NJ

Previous Team: Indy Eleven

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls have moved downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an electric new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026

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