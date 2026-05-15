For 2nd Straight Year, Fort Wayne Football Club a Hit at Cookin' Fort Wayne
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC News Release
Fort Wayne Football Club had a blast participating in Cookin' Fort Wayne for a second straight year. Head coach Mike Avery, his wife Carin, merchandise manager Christy Pinkley, and chef Terel Lynn were on hand for the event Thursday at the Electric Works.
As is often the case, Lynn's scrumptious fare was a hit with the many guests sampling food at the annual culinary fundraising event. Lynn is the owner of Smile More Kitchen & Catering and Fort Wayne Football Club's chef.
Cookin' Fort Wayne is run by the Do It Best Foundation and benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana.
United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026
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- For 2nd Straight Year, Fort Wayne Football Club a Hit at Cookin' Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne FC
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