Forward Momentum: Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Keep It Going against Westchester SC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is the youngest team in USL League One and the one that may be gaining the most attention these days.

In the past week, the club has opened Ruoff Mortgage Stadium at 6411 Bass Road and put together back-to-back exciting performances - a 2-2 draw with the Charlotte Independence on May 2 and a 3-0 victory over the Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday.

This Saturday, the Autumn Gold & Black are back at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium for a match against Westchester Soccer Club. With a 2-0-1 record in their past three league matches, Fort Wayne FC has ascended to eighth in the 17-team standings with a 2-2-2 record.

Tickets are on sale now. Don't forget to prepay your parking.

Wednesday's match, in front of 2,389 fans, was highlighted by back-to-back Lilian Ricol goals to open the scoring. It was the first two-goal game by a Fort Wayne FC player since the club ascended to the professional level this year.

Taig Healy closed the scoring, giving him goals in three straight league matches, and it was set up by a boot from goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann, who became only the fourth keeper in league history to assist on a goal. It was also Schipmann's second clean sheet of the season.

Westchester SC (2-4-1) has lost its last two league matches, 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise and 1-0 at the Richmond Kickers, though Westchester hasn't played since May 1.

Click here to read the Fort Wayne FC game notes. Click here to read the Westchester notes.

The Ruoff Mortgage Stadium parking lot opens at 5:15 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m. And kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Parking at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium is prepay only. We ask that you help us preserve a positive matchday experience for all our fans by having your parking pass on your phone and ready to show to gain entry to the lot. It will then be scanned by an attendant once you've reached the end of the main entrance drive.

Purchasing parking after you've pulled into the lot is prohibited. We're asking for patrons' adherence to these guidelines to help expedite getting all our fans into the Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, and we appreciate your help. The lot opens at 5:15 p.m. and we advise arriving early to optimize your visit to our grounds.

If you have questions, please email tickets@fortwaynefc.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 8, 2026

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