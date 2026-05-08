Forward Momentum: Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Keep It Going against Westchester SC
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC News Release
Fort Wayne Football Club is the youngest team in USL League One and the one that may be gaining the most attention these days.
In the past week, the club has opened Ruoff Mortgage Stadium at 6411 Bass Road and put together back-to-back exciting performances - a 2-2 draw with the Charlotte Independence on May 2 and a 3-0 victory over the Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday.
This Saturday, the Autumn Gold & Black are back at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium for a match against Westchester Soccer Club. With a 2-0-1 record in their past three league matches, Fort Wayne FC has ascended to eighth in the 17-team standings with a 2-2-2 record.
Tickets are on sale now. Don't forget to prepay your parking.
Wednesday's match, in front of 2,389 fans, was highlighted by back-to-back Lilian Ricol goals to open the scoring. It was the first two-goal game by a Fort Wayne FC player since the club ascended to the professional level this year.
Taig Healy closed the scoring, giving him goals in three straight league matches, and it was set up by a boot from goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann, who became only the fourth keeper in league history to assist on a goal. It was also Schipmann's second clean sheet of the season.
Westchester SC (2-4-1) has lost its last two league matches, 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise and 1-0 at the Richmond Kickers, though Westchester hasn't played since May 1.
Click here to read the Fort Wayne FC game notes. Click here to read the Westchester notes.
The Ruoff Mortgage Stadium parking lot opens at 5:15 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m. And kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Parking at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium is prepay only. We ask that you help us preserve a positive matchday experience for all our fans by having your parking pass on your phone and ready to show to gain entry to the lot. It will then be scanned by an attendant once you've reached the end of the main entrance drive.
Purchasing parking after you've pulled into the lot is prohibited. We're asking for patrons' adherence to these guidelines to help expedite getting all our fans into the Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, and we appreciate your help. The lot opens at 5:15 p.m. and we advise arriving early to optimize your visit to our grounds.
If you have questions, please email tickets@fortwaynefc.com.
United Soccer League One Stories from May 8, 2026
- Paradise Announce Loan Recall of Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to Parent Club Columbus Crew SC - Sarasota Paradise
- Paradise Announce the Signing of Midfielder Matt Bolduc on a 25 Day Contract - Sarasota Paradise
- Forward Momentum: Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Keep It Going against Westchester SC - Fort Wayne FC
- Kickers Travel for USL1 Matchup at Greenville Triumph SC - Richmond Kickers
- Goalkeeper Logan Erb Joins Corpus Christi FC on Loan from Houston Dynamo FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Union Omaha Names Nick Hall President and Chief Revenue Officer - Union Omaha
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Other Recent Fort Wayne FC Stories
- Forward Momentum: Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Keep It Going against Westchester SC
- Fort Wayne Football Club Offense Erupts in 2nd Half as 1st Win at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium Secured
- Fort Wayne Football Club Looks to Feed off Atmosphere against Portland Hearts of Pine
- Fort Wayne Football Club Secures 2-2 Draw in Ruoff Mortgage Stadium's Inaugural Match
- Fort Wayne Football Club Bolsters Roster with Additions of Hometown Player Emerson Nieto, Tyson Hagaman and Nico Burns