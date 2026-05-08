Kickers Travel for USL1 Matchup at Greenville Triumph SC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers take a roadtrip to South Carolina challenging Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

Richmond earned a thrilling 1-0 victory over USL League One foe Westchester SC on Friday, May 1 at City Stadium.

Josh Kirkland's opportunistic goal in the 14th minute proved to be the difference, as the Richmond no. 9 scored off a pair of rebounds to provide the advantage.

Goalkeeper Yann Fillion and the Richmond backline delivered a standout performance under pressure, recording their first clean sheet in USL1 play.

Richmond earned the win in front of 4,609 fans at City Stadium

With the result, Richmond now holds a 2-0-2 record all-time against Westchester SC.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 5-8-4 record all-time against Greenville Triumph SC.

The two clubs last faced each other on July 20, 2025, with Greenville claiming a 2-0 win at Paladin Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Greenville was a 1-0 victory on March 25, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Forward Josh Kirkland scored a brace in a 3-3 draw on May 5, 2025 vs. Greenville last season.

Numbers to Know

2: Richmond has claimed two consecutive USL1 regular season wins.

4: Saturday marks Richmond's seventh USL1 regular season match of the season and fourth on the road.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker. Barnathan is 149 minutes away from 10,000 regular season minutes in USL1 play.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

63: Head Coach Darren Sawatzky earned his 63rd USL1 victory on Friday, May 1 becoming the winningest coach in League One's history, former Greenville Head Coach John Harkes.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers host long time regional rival Charleston Battery in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at City Stadium on Saturday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 8, 2026

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