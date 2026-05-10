Kickers Secure Third Straight USL1 Win, Defeat Greenville 3-0

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers earned a thrilling 3-0 victory over USL League One foe Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday at Historic Riggs Field. The victory marked Richmond's third straight in USL1 league play.

Richmond delivered a strong road performance, combining clinical finishing with a disciplined defensive effort to secure a 3-0 clean sheet win. Mujeeb Murana opened the scoring with a long-range strike into the bottom left corner. Tarik Pannholzer and Landon Johnson added a pair of second-half goals to put the match out of reach. Yann and the backline stayed organized throughout, preserving the clean sheet in a commanding 3-0 victory.

Greenville was led by Lucas Meek who recorded three shots.

Breaking Down The Action

Darwin Espinal drove into the box, but the shot was deflected off a Greenville defender in the 10th minute.

A Greenville attacker carried the ball into the middle of the box in the 25th minute, but Yann Fillion came off his line and made a diving stop.

Mujeeb Murana fired a long-range shot from near midfield that found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, giving Richmond a 1-0 advantage.

Owen O'Malley found Tarik Pannholzer in the box in the 36th minute, and after Pannholzer's shot was saved, Lucca Dourado nearly finished the rebound before it was tipped away.

Dourado carried the ball upfield and forced another save from the top of the box, earning a corner in the 37th minute.

Richmond led Greenville 1-0 at halftime.

Greenville tested Richmond's defense early in the second half, but Fillion tipped a shot away to maintain the lead in the 49th minute.

Greenville earned a free kick in the 67th minute, but the attempt was direct to Fillion for the save.

Pannholzer took the ball into the box and chipped it over the goalkeeper to double the Richmond advantage in the 70th minute, 2-0.

O'Malley delivered a cross into the box, and Landon Johnson redirected it into the net in the 79th minute, 3-0.

Austin Amber entered the match for O'Malley in the 79th minute.

Fillion made another save late to preserve the clean sheet in the 88th minute.

Richmond defeated Greenville Triumph 3-0 on the road.

Notable Numbers

1: Landon Johnson scored his first goal of the 2026 season.

2: Yann Fillion recorded his second consecutive clean sheet in USL1 regular season play.

3: Yann Fillion tallied three saves on the night.

3: Richmond has now claimed three consecutive USL1 regular season wins.

3: Tarik Pannholzer recorded his third goal as a Kicker.

4: Saturday marked Richmond's seventh USL1 regular season match of the season and fourth on the road.

7: Richmond totaled seven shots on goal tonight.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker. Barnathan is 149 minutes away from 10,000 regular season minutes in USL1 play.

17: Center backs Dakota Barnathan and Sam Layton combined for 17 clearances.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

64: Head Coach Darren Sawatzky earned his 64th career USL1 victory.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 6-8-4 record all-time against Greenville Triumph SC.

The two clubs last faced each other on July 20, 2025, with Greenville claiming a 2-0 win at Paladin Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Greenville was a 1-0 victory on March 25, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Forward Josh Kirkland scored a brace in a 3-3 draw on May 5, 2025 vs. Greenville last season.

Up Next

The Kickers take a roadtrip to South Carolina challenging Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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