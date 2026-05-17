Kickers Fall 4-0 to Charleston Battery in Round 2 of Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers fell 4-0 to Charleston Battery in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday at City Stadium. The Kickers battled it out with the visitors but couldn't seem to connect.

The two oldest continuously operating professional soccer clubs in the United States met once again as Richmond hosted Charleston Battery in a historic rivalry dating back to 1993. Charleston controlled the match early, scoring twice in the first half before adding two more after the break. Richmond created several opportunities throughout the night, but the visitors held on for a 4-0 result at City Stadium.

Charleston was led by Colton Swan who is currently leading the team in goals.

Breaking Down The Action

Charleston created multiple chances early, but Yann Fillion made a save and the Richmond back line kept the match scoreless in the 12th minute.

Langston Blackstock, no. 7, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 20th minute.

No. 30, Colton Swan, doubled the lead before halftime in the 40th minute.

Tarik Pannholzer found Owen O'Malley at the top of the box, but his shot was stopped by the goalkeeper in the 41st minute.

Mujeeb Murana tested the keeper with a strong strike in the 44th minute, but the attempt was saved.

Charleston led Richmond 2-0 at halftime.

O'Malley collected a rebound outside the box and fired a shot that sailed just over the crossbar in the 52nd minute.

Pannholzer delivered a ball into the box for Landon Johnson, but the goalkeeper denied the chance in the 61st minute.

Charleston threatened again in the 65th minute, but Fillion made the stop and cleared the danger.

Miguel Berry, no. 90, added a third for the visitors in the 69th minute.

Danie Moore, Austin Amer, and Beckett Howell entered the match for Ali Sasankhah, Johnson, and Hayden Anderson in the 71st minute.

Charleston earned a corner in the 78th minute, but Amer headed the ball clear to end the threat.

Axel Gallegos and Andrew Richman came on for Pannholzer and O'Malley in the 85th minute.

Charleston Battery defeated Richmond 4-0.

Notable Numbers

4: Saturday marked Richmond's seventh USL1 regular season match of the season and fourth on the road.

5: Richmond tallied five shots on the night.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

12: Saturday marked Richmond's 12th match of the season and second in the USL Cup

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

1993: Richmond and Charleston first played each other on Saturday, May 1, 1993. Saturday's match was Back to 93' themed in honor of the classic rivalry.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 27-29-9 record against Charleston Battery all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on July 28, 2018, with Charleston claiming a 3-0 win at MUSC Health Stadium

Saturday's matchup featured the two oldest continuously operating professional soccer clubs in the United States, with both Richmond and Charleston playing their inaugural match in 1993 and in the midst of their 34th season overall.

The Richmond Kickers played their inaugural match on Friday, April 30, 1993 vs. Columbia Spirit, falling 3-2 in overtime.

Charleston Battery played their first league match just one day later on Saturday, May 1, 1993, defeating the Kickers 2-1 in South Carolina.

Both clubs were founding members of the modern United Soccer League and competed in the USL Championship from 2011-2018, when Richmond joined the inaugural USL League One season in 2019.

From 2011-2018 the Kickers held a 7-10-5 against the Battery.

Up Next

The Kickers return to the road, facing Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2026

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