Jack Thomas' Late Goal Snares Point for Fort Wayne Football Club against Indy Eleven in USL Cup Match

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







The first match between Fort Wayne Football Club and Indy Eleven was one that won't soon be forgotten.

A thrilling goal by Fort Wayne FC's Jack Thomas in the 91st minute sent the clubs to penalty kicks, and gave Fort Wayne its first ever points in a Prinx Tires USL Cup Match with the score deadlocked at 2, though Indy Eleven emerged with three of the four goals in PKs on Saturday night.

"Obviously, it was good to get a point against a USL Championship team, especially at home," said Thomas, who netted a curving shot from just outside the top of the penalty area, following a Daniel Oyetunde setup, in the first ever running of the Victory & Liberty Derby.

Thomas had missed the previous three matches due to injury. The goal was the first of his professional career.

"We're definitely building a fortress and we're going to be hard to beat here. It's a shame to lose on pens, but it's part of it and I think we've put ourselves on the map even more," Thomas said.

A crowd of 3,794 was on hand at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, where Fort Wayne FC has yet to lose in regulation and has a 2-0-2 record (2-0-1 in USL League One play).

In Prinx Tires USL Cup matches, Fort Wayne FC has performed admirably. There was a 3-1 loss at Louisville City FC that saw Fort Wayne FC hold an early lead on April 25, and then there was Saturday's match that saw Fort Wayne FC fall behind in the 26th minute on a goal by Aodhan Quinn.

Fort Wayne FC's Taig Healy, however, scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute on the rebound of a Javier Armas goal. Healy has scored in five of the last six matches.

"We've definitely shown we can compete with the teams in the league above," Thomas said.

Indy Eleven's Bruno Manuel Rendón made it 2-1 in the 64th minute, beating Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Aurie Echevarría, who stopped 4 of 6 shots in his first action, due to injury, since the season opener March 7.

Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick stopped 3 of 5 shots. In penalty kicks, he allowed a goal to Lilian Ricol. Healy hit the crossbar, while Emerson Nieto and Thomas failed to score.

"It was an incredible game and what an incredible environment," said Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery, who has the youngest team in USL League One. "You're sitting on the sidelines sometimes and looking around and it doesn't even feel real that it's right here in Fort Wayne. I'm really, really proud of the guys.

"We've got guys who are in maybe their eighth professional game and (Indy Eleven) has guys who have been playing 8, 10 years professionally. There's an experience difference and I really thought we grew into the game really well."

Fort Wayne FC is back at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Wednesday against Corpus Christi SC. Tickets are on sale and fans are reminded to buy their parking in advance.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2026

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