Forward Madison FC Fall to Detroit City FC Tonight

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison kicked off their home opener tonight under the bright Madison sun with The Flock supporters in full voice. The Mingos faced off against Detroit City FC in their second game of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Forward had their first chance in the 4' when longest-running Flamingo, Derek Gebhard, sent one just over the bar. Kanyane put a beautiful ball into the area in the 9' that nearly connected with Ryan Carmichael but was snatched by the Detroit keeper. Madison had another huge chance in the 15' when Torres had a great look on frame but Detroit was able to send it just wide with a last-second deflection. Harms came up with his first big save of the night in the 19'. Match play continued fairly evenly up until the halftime whistle with both teams entering the break goalless.

Kevin Carmichael opened the action in the second half with a rocket that went sailing just past the post in the 49'. Harms found himself in the right place at the right time in the 55' to keep the match scoreless. Things took a turn for the Mingos when Machasen was shown a straight red card after a seemingly typical collision with a Detroit player. Detroit found the first goal in the 88' from a well struck hit from Yamazaki. Forward found themselves a man short and a goal down at the final whistle.

"It was great to get back at home," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser. "I thought the guys worked extremely hard. We're really encouraged with the team we have and I think we're going to do really well in our league. The opponent today was obviously up a league, so a good opponent to test ourselves against. I thought we played them very even and probably could have won the game with a few more moments of quality in the attack third, but I was really proud of the effort and really proud of the players. We'll take our lumps and move forward together as a group."

Goal Summary

0-1 DFC, Yamazaki (88')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Torres (13')

Yellow, MAD - Munjoma (18')

Yellow, DFC- Silva (42')

Yellow, DFC- Yamazaki (48')

Yellow- DFC- Diop (57')

Yellow, MAD - Kanyane (69')

Yellow MAD- Annor (70')

Red MAD- Machasen (77')

Yellow MAD- Bench (80')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison will take the road once again to face the Charlotte Independence on May 23rd. Fans can catch the away match at the Official Away Watch Party in the Forward Club with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane, #9 R. Carmichael (Bolma 75'), #12 Torres (Romanshyn 75'), #13 Humphrey (Shannon 37'), #14 Annor Gyamfi, #16 Castro (Machasen 62'), #17 Gebhard (N'Goubou 62'), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma

SUBS: Manske, Toure, Flores

DFC: #7 Smith, #32 Diouf (Dalou 73'), #21 Rodriguez (Rutz 90'), #9 Morris (#8 Diop 46'), #22 Hernandez-Foster (Stanley 62'), #6 Williams, #33 Silva (Williams 62'), #4 Montgomery, #30 Amoo-Mensah, #14 Yamazaki, #1 Herrera

SUBS: #91 Saldaña, #20 Hope-Gund







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2026

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