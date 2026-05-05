Match Preview: 5.9 AV v MAD

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison heads out for their final stop on a long uninterrupted road trip this Saturday as they take on AV Alta FC. The Mingos are coming fresh off of a big late win in Sarasota with positive momentum surging. With three players scoring in their last match, Madison has now had six different goal scorers in league play. With threats coming from all angles, they've made themselves a formidable opponent on offense. Conversely, AV Alta have yet to find a win in six matches played this season. Forward will look to lean into their momentum, find the result and bring home all three points from California before finally playing on home turf next weekend.

LAST MATCH RECAP - SAR v MAD

Forward started off on the back foot with Sarasota winning two corners within the first five minutes of play. Former Flamingo, Garrett McLaughlin, nearly gave Paradise the lead with a header off of a corner that went just wide. Forward had their first real chance in the 19' with a well-placed corner from McCamy that the Paradise keeper, Sutton, was able to punch away. Madison found the breakthrough in the 24' with a goal from Mr. Madison, Derek Gebhard. The Mingos' lead was short-lived as Bolanos leveled things in the 27' for Paradise. The half ended level at the break.

Sarasota had the first big chance of the second half in the 53' with a shot that clipped off the bar. Forward nearly found a second in the 54' with a header from Annor Gyamfi that was sent just wide. Ryan Carmichael had a one-v-one opportunity with the keeper in the 61' but was denied by Sutton. Forward stunned Sarasota with an unlikely goal in the 83' from Turner Humphrey who redirected a volley from Joshua Bolma. Shortly after, the Mingos put the nail in the coffin with a third goal from Bolma in the 86' set up brilliantly by Annor Gyamfi. Forward took the late win, all three points and some much-needed positive momentum back home with them from Florida.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on AV Alta FC

Hitting their stride: It's safe to say the team is starting to find their form coming off of another big win in Sarasota. Now showcasing their ability to score in open play rather than just their red hot set pieces, FMFC is starting to look like an all around offensive threat.

Home away from home: Forward have shown tremendous resilience having an unusually long away stretch to start the season. However, this hasn't stopped them from finding results. The 'Gos have shown they can show up in any environment and play to win.

Mr. Madison: Veteran Flamingo and fan-favorite, Derek Gebhard, opened his 2026 scoring account last weekend. With his first of the season under his belt, have the flood gates been opened for the Mingo's all-time-leading goal-scorer?

SNAPSHOT: AV v MAD

Saturday, May 9th

9:30PM CST Kickoff

Lancaster Municipal Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party- Forward Madison FC

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 3-1-1

AV: 0-2-4







United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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