Rally Madison FC Victorious in First-Ever Match Tonight

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Rally Madison FC took the pitch for their very first match night at Breese Stevens Field today. This historic moment kicked off at 6:30 against Chicago House AC in a pre-season friendly match. Budish had the first big chance of the game in the 5' when she took a dangerous free kick just outside the box but it was handled easily by the Chicago House keeper. Budish ripped another shot in the 8' but only found the side netting. Rally put another shot on goal in the 12' with their attack remaining relentless, but couldn't yet find the goal. Rally forced another save in the 15' as they continued to control the majority of possession. Another House save was forced in the 16' as Rally remained on the gas. Rally looked like they picked up the lead in the 24' with a goal from Anna Sikorski, however the goal was called off as it was ruled an indirect free kick that no other Rally players touched and was ruled no goal. Megan Murray found the breakthrough with a beautiful goal in the 28' to give Rally the lead. Play was interrupted shortly as a rabbit entered the pitch, possibly becoming the most organic introduction of a sports team mascot ever. Enter the Rally Rabbit. Rally continued to easily control pace and tempo of the match, consistently staying in the House final third. Anna Sikorski struck again in the 43' and this time the goal stood. Rally took the 2-0 lead with them into the break.

Nelson came up with a big save in the 48' to keep their sheet clean. The second half carried out fairly evenly with both teams finding themselves in the other's final third but unable to pick the lock. Rally came out victorious in their first test, holding their 2-0 lead to the final whistle.

Goal Summary

1-0 RM, Murray (28') 2-0 RM, Sikorski (43')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, RM - Budish (45'+7') Yellow, RM- C. Arnold (50') Yellow, RM- Mauer (56') Yellow, CH - #22 (82')

Next Match

Next up, Rally Madison FC host their very first USL W match in their League Home Opener against Minnesota Aurora FC at Breese Stevens Field on May 23rd. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single game, season tickets or shopping the Rally Merch Store!







United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026

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