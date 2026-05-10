Forward Madison FC Falls to AV Alta Ahead of First Home Match in 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The 'Mingos headed to AV Alta today to close out a long stretch of away matches before hosting Detroit City FC in their second match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Breese Stevens Field, their first home match in 2026.

The 'Mingos started the match with a solid look at goal, forcing an early corner. Shortly after, AV Alta came down the other end and earned a penalty kick that Desdunes converted to give the hosts an early lead. JT Harms came up big in the 15th minute, keeping their lead to one goal. AV did find a second goal through a shot from Antwi from outside the box that found the top corner.

Forward Madison FC came out of the break and spent the second half dominating possession and the chances in the match. Munjoma was brought down in the box in the 82nd minute with clear contact, but the referee opted to show the 'Mingo a yellow instead for simulation. The rest of the game played out similarly, with Madison looking to test the AV Alta goalie, but the second half ended as it began at 2-0.

Goal Summary

0-1 AV, Desdunes (6') 0-2 AV, Antwi (21')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Torres (19') RED, AB - Pajaro (44') Yellow, AV - Smith (57') Yellow, MAD - K. Carmichael (60') Yellow, AV - Ibarra (76') Yellow, MAD - Munjoma (82') Yellow, MAD - Annor Gyamfi (89')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison FC are finally opening up the gates of Breese Stevens Field for the Mingos' Home Opener on May 16th! Fans can start the party early with tickets to the pre-game Season Kickoff Party with the match kicking off at 5pm. This will be Madison's second match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup as they take on USL Championship Club, Detroit City FC.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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