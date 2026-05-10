Hearts Earn Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Omaha

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Portland Hearts of Pine earned a hard-fought road point Saturday night, playing Union Omaha to a 2-2 draw after a match that shifted sharply between halves against a side known for controlling games at home.

Portland came out sharp from the opening whistle and struck early in the 7th minute through Tyler Huck. It was a milestone moment for Huck, whose finish marked the first professional goal of his career and gave the Hearts an early foothold in the match.

The Hearts continued to look dangerous in transition throughout the first half, staying compact defensively while finding opportunities to break lines and attack with purpose. Portland doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time when Titus Washington finished to cap off one of the club's strongest opening halves of the season.

The match changed after halftime.

Union Omaha increased the tempo and controlled nearly 75 percent of possession, pinning Portland deeper and forcing the Hearts to defend in extended phases. Omaha pulled a goal back in the 60th minute and continued to push numbers forward as the pressure mounted.

Goalkeeper Hunter Morse, the 2025 USL League One Save of the Year winner, came up with several strong moments as Portland absorbed waves of pressure and worked to manage the match defensively. The Hearts remained organized through much of the second half and looked dangerous on the counter, but Omaha eventually found a stoppage-time equalizer to level the match at 2-2.

While the late goal will leave Portland frustrated not to leave with all three points, the performance continued to show growth from a Hearts side navigating a difficult road environment. Portland delivered one of its most complete first halves of the season and earned a valuable point away from home.

Up Next:

The Hearts return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium next Saturday for a Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup against Rhode Island FC.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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