Hearts Fall 3-0 on the Road at Fort Wayne

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Hearts of Pine fell 3-0 on the road tonight against Fort Wayne FC in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, marking Fort Wayne's first win at their new stadium.

The match opened with a steady rhythm, Portland seeing stretches of the ball but unable to turn possession into clear chances. The best look of the first half came in the 23rd minute, when Ollie Wright put a shot on target, forcing a save from the Fort Wayne goalkeeper. The hosts stayed compact and organized, limiting space in the final third as the sides went into the break level at 0-0.

The match shifted quickly after halftime. Fort Wayne found a breakthrough in the 54th minute through Lilian Ricol, who hit a ripper to open the scoring. Ten minutes later, Ricol struck again, stretching Hearts goalkeeper Kash Oladapo and finding the net to double the lead and take control.

With Portland pushing forward to find a response, the game opened up. In the 70th minute, Taig Healy sealed the result with a powerful strike into the top corner, extending the lead to 3-0.

Despite spells of possession, the Hearts struggled to translate it into attacking threat and did not register a shot on target after halftime.

The Hearts now turn their attention to Omaha this Saturday.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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