Rodrigues Named to US Open Cup Team of the Round

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - While One Knoxville SC's run in the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open came to an end last week, the plaudits are still rolling in for the competition's last USL League One representative are still rolling in. On Wednesday, US Soccer named forward Braudilio Rodrigues to its Team of the Round following his performance against the Columbus Crew in the Round of 16.

Having succumbed to an early goal, Rodrigues wasted little time in evening the score back up by following a rebound off a saved shot to head home the equalizer less than a minute after the restart.

It marked the second goal in the competition for Rodrigues, who joined One Knox on loan from USL Championship side Lexington SC in March. The Portuguese winger also scored Knoxville's opening goal in its Second Round win over Asheville City SC. For the match in Columbus, Rodrigues completed 9 of his 14 passes and was tied for the team lead with five possessions won in 78 minutes on the pitch.

With a successful run in the US Open Cup now in the rear view mirror, One Knoxville SC still has much to play for in 2026. The squad will host Union Omaha on Wednesday, May 13 (tickets) in USL League One play, followed by its second match in Prinx Tires USL Cup group play against San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 16 (tickets). Both matches at Covenant Health Park are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Team of the Round | Round of 16

Goalkeeper - Danny Faundez (Louisville City FC)

Defenders - Raul Gustavo (New York City FC), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew), Erik Sviatchenko (Houston Dynamo FC)

Midfielders - Brennan Creek (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Beau Leroux (San Jose Earthquakes), Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)

Forwards - Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC), Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids), Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

Bench - Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Tomas Chancalay (Minnesota United FC), Eric Klein (New England Revolution), Jack Skahan (San Jose Earthquakes), Alexey Miranchuk (Atlanta United FC), Braudilio Rodrigues (One Knoxville SC), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)

Coach - Yoann Damet (St. Louis City SC)







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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