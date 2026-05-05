Krioutchenkov, Diene, Fuller Headline USL1 Team of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Knowing that a win would propel it to the top of the USL League One table, One Knoxville SC turned in an emphatic statement over the weekend with a 3-0 road victory over FC Naples. On Tuesday, the league rewarded that performance by naming forwards Denis Krioutchenkov and Babacar Diene to the Week 8/9 Team of the Week, while Head Coach Ian Fuller earned Coach of the Week.

Krioutchenkov led the way on Saturday with a brace to push his USL1 goal total to a league-best five in the 2026 season, tied with Philip Spengler of the New York Cosmos. Both goals showed off the rookie forward and USL1 March Player of the Month's ability to quickly change the pace of play and finish with either foot.

It was Diene who provided the assist on Krioutchenkov's second goal of the evening, as he was able to settle a long ball from goalkeeper Johan Garibay before playing his striker partner in with a perfect pass to catch the Naples backline out of position. Diene then sealed what little doubt was left of the result with a goal in the 87th minute for his second goal in USL1 and fourth across all competitions.

Fuller receives Coach of the Week honors after implementing a new-look starting lineup that featured two forwards up top for the first time this season. It was a decision that came partly do to managing player fitness following a congested week that included Lamar Hunt US Open Cup action, but also with an intent to stretch the FC Naples defense. The game plan worked with One Knox SC winning the shots on target battle 6-2, despite FC Naples having more total possession and more touches in the opposing half of the field.

Fuller, Krioutchenkov and Diene's selections now makes it five consecutive weeks that USL1 has included One Knox in its Team of the Week. Diene, along with Kyle Linhares and John Murphy Jr. earned Week 7 honors, while Garibay was selected in Week 6 and Week 5, along with Braudilio Rodrigues. Jaheim Brown began the current streak when he was selected for Week 4. The One Knox defender also earned Team of the Week honors back in Week 1 along with Teddy Baker, Stavros Zarokostas, Murphy Jr. and Krioutchenkov who earned Player of the Week.

Portland Hearts of Pine forward Ollie Wright was named the Week 8/9 USL1 Player of the Week, presented by SiteOne. The Player of the Week and Team of the Week are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

After a long roadtrip, One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park on Wednesday, May 13 when it takes on Union Omaha (tickets) in a key USL1 clash. The squad will then jump into Prinx Tires USL Cup play on Saturday, May 16 with a home match against USL Championship side San Antonio FC (tickets).

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 8/9

Goalkeeper - James Talbot, Corpus Christi FC

Defenders - Joey Skinner, Charlotte Independence; Turner Humphrey, Forward Madison FC; Younes Boudadi, Union Omaha

Midfielders - Jay Tee Kamara, Portland Hearts of Pine; Diego Gutierrez, Union Omaha; Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence; Sander Røed, Sarasota Paradise

Forwards - Ollie Wright, Portland Hearts of Pine; Denis Krioutchenkov, One Knoxville SC; Babacar Diene, One Knoxville SC

Bench - Yann Fillion, Richmond Kickers; Blake Bowen, Corpus Christi FC; Jake Crull, AC Boise; Javier Armas, Fort Wayne FC; Ali Sasankhah, Richmond Kickers; Blake Bodily, AC Boise; Tumi Moshobane, AC Boise

Coach - Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC







United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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