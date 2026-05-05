New York Cosmos Unveil Limited-Edition Peruvian Heritage Warm-Up Jersey

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos have unveiled a limited-edition Peruvian Heritage warm-up jersey, a piece that blends culture, history, and design into a modern expression of identity on and off the pitch.

Designed by Whitney Dobladillo of Peruvian Sisters, the jersey draws inspiration from the rich textile traditions of Peru. Subtle, Inca-influenced geometric patterns are layered into the fabric, creating depth while paying homage to the craftsmanship of the Andes. The design is anchored in the iconic red and white of the Peruvian flag, connecting the jersey to a proud national and fútbol heritage.

The piece also honors Cosmos legend Ramón Mifflin, with his iconic No. 15 featured on the sleeve. Mifflin, a midfielder and key figure in the club's history, made 42 NASL appearances for the Cosmos from 1975 to 1977, scoring seven goals. A teammate of Pelé, he played an integral role in the club's 1977 Soccer Bowl-winning team, earning All-NASL First Team honors in 1976 after making 38 appearances that season.

The Peruvian Heritage warm-up jersey will be available for presale beginning May 1, with units expected to ship in mid-July 2026. The jersey will also be available for purchase online and at Hinchliffe Stadium in limited quantities.

This release continues the Cosmos' commitment to celebrating the cultures and communities that shape North Jersey, using design as a platform to tell stories that extend beyond the game.

Get your jersey today.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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