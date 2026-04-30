Match Preview: Portland Hearts of Pine vs NY Cosmos

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One play following a hard-fought match in the rain against Brooklyn FC. The fixture marks the end of a four-game homestand, as the team now prepares to head out on the road for their next three matches.

This matchup also marks the first time this season the Cosmos will face a repeat opponent, taking on Portland Hearts of Pine. After a 3-1 loss in the season opener, the Cosmos will look to apply the lessons learned from that match, along with the positive strides made in recent weeks, as they continue to build consistency.

The Cosmos will lean on standout performances from key players, including Ajmeer Spengler and Anderson Holt, both of whom have earned Man of the Match honors this season for their impact on both sides of the ball. Spengler continues to be a driving force in the attack, creating chances and influencing the game in key moments, while Holt has anchored the back line with composure and physicality. As the group continues to develop chemistry, the focus will be on translating individual performances into a complete team effort over 90 minutes.

Portland enters the match in search of three points, with their last win coming in that opening fixture against the Cosmos. With both teams looking to prove themselves the second time around, this matchup carries added intensity and emotion as the season series continues.







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