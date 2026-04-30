Charlotte Independence Signs Cameroonian Midfielder Jeando Fuchs

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Jeando Fuchs has signed with the club.

Fuchs, 28, brings a wealth of international experience to Charlotte, having made two appearances for the Cameroon national team. A versatile and defensively-minded midfielder, he most recently featured in Azerbaijan during the 2025 season with Gabala and has built a well-traveled professional career across Europe, with stops in France, Spain, Israel, Scotland, and England.

"With experience from top leagues all over the world, Jeando will add a new dimension to our midfield, providing both the ability to win balls and cleverness in possession," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His athleticism and ability to close down plays will help us in our pressure. In addition, he has shown a penchant for a key final pass or play in front of goal."

Across 299 professional appearances, Fuchs has been a consistent presence in midfield, highlighted by extended stints with FC Sochaux-Montbéliard in France and Dundee United in Scotland, where he combined for 138 appearances.

Fuchs came through the French youth national team system, earning 16 appearances across various levels, including competing at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"I'm happy to be here in Charlotte," said Fuchs. "I'm ready to work, compete, and help the team have a strong season."

Charlotte visits Fort Wayne FC on Saturday for their home opener before returning to American Legion Memorial Stadium on May 6 for a first-ever meeting with AC Boise. Tickets are available.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.