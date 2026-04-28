Independence Heads to Fort Wayne for Historic Home Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence travels to Fort Wayne FC for a historic home opener at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium this Saturday. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 7:30 PM

Opponent: Fort Wayne FC

Location: Ruoff Mortgage Stadium (Fort Wayne, IN)

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 1-2-1 (12th Place, 4 points)

Away Record: 0-2-1

Last Time Out: 2-1 win at Richmond Kickers (USL Cup)

Fort Wayne FC: 1-2-1 (15th Place, 4 points)

Home Record: 0-0-0

Last Time Out: 3-1 loss at Louisville City FC (USL Cup)

First-Ever Meeting

Saturday marks the first matchup between the Jacks and one of USL League One's newest sides. Previously competing in USL League Two, Fort Wayne FC will play their first match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, a new stadium seating 9,200 that now holds the title of the largest stadium in Northeast Indiana. The two teams will meet again in the Queen City on September 26 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

Last Time Out

The Independence started their USL Prinx Tires Cup journey on the right foot, defeating Richmond Kickers 2-1 on the road. Enzo Martinez netted a brace for the Jacks, earning him Player of the Round honors for Round 1 of the competition. In league play, the Jacks last played One Knox on April 18, falling 2-1 with Souaibou Marou scoring for Charlotte.

Fort Wayne dropped their first USL Cup match on Saturday, falling to USL Championship side Louisville City FC 3-1. Lilian Ricol netted the goal for the visitors. Within the league, Fort Wayne captured their first USL League One victory in their last match, beating Chattanooga Red Wolves

1-0 on April 11.

Players to Watch

With his two goals against Richmond, Martinez is now one goal away from becoming the first player in Charlotte Independence history to reach 50 club goals.

Longtime league goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann mans the posts for Fort Wayne. He sits fourth in league history in shutouts (28) and 10th in saves (176).

Next Home Match

CHARLOTTE vs. AC BOISE

MAY 6 | 7:30 PM







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

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