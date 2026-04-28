Baker's Performance Picked for Team of the Round

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - It was an ideal start for One Knoxville SC in its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup opening match on Saturday. The went into ONEOK Field and earned a hard-fought two points with a penalty kick victory over USL Championship side FC Tulsa. Midfielder Teddy Baker accounted for the opening goal of the contest, helping him earn USL Team of the Round honors for Round 1.

Motivated to bag his first goal in a One Knox kit, the 24-year-old London-native did just that over the weekend with an exemplary right-footed strike from outside of the top of the box, slotting the ball into the lower right corner of the goal.

It was the headline of a dominant performance from Baker, who also led the club with three total shots, two chances created, 65 touches, nine duels won and two tackles won. He also converted his kick from spot in the shootout.

Charlotte Independence midfielder Enzo Martinez was named the Round 1 Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round. The Player of the Round and Team of the Round are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

With the shootout victory, One Knoxville SC is currently tied with San Antonio FC at second place in Group 3. Corpus Christi FC holds a one point advantage in first place following its win in regulation over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. One Knox resumes USL Cup play on May 16 when it welcomes San Antonio FC to Covenant Health Park for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff (tickets).

Each winner of the seven groups in the competition, along with one second place team that has the highest points, will advance to the knockout phase.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round | Round 1

Goalkeeper - Danny Vitiello (Sacramento Republic FC)

Defenders - Isaiah Foster (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC); Nicolas Cardona (El Paso Locomotive FC), Gabriel Alves (Brooklyn FC)

Midfielders - Marcus Epps (Lexington SC); Enzo Martinez (Charlotte Independence); Dylan Borczak (Union Omaha); Blake Bowen (Corpus Christ FC)

Forwards - Arturo Rodriguez (Sacramento Republic FC); Trevor Amann (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC); Karsen Henderlong (Tampa Bay Rowdies)

Bench - Alex Sutton (Sarasota Paradise); Tony Alfaro (El Paso Locomotive FC); Joey Akpunonu (Charleston Battery); Tyler Wolff (Sacramento Republic FC); Teddy Baker (One Knoxville SC); Mayele Malango (Sacramento Republic FC); Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. (Brooklyn FC)

Coach - Vincenzo Candela (Union Omaha)







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

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