One Knoxville SC Succumbs to Late Goal in Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Keeping the pressure on throughout the evening with chance after chance on one side of the pitch, One Knoxville SC ended up seeing just one chance go the other way that ultimately spelled the difference. An 84th minute goal from Union Omaha saddled One Knox with a 2-1 loss Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park.

"When you play against good team, it comes down to minor details," said One Knox Head Coach Ian Fuller. "We didn't look into those details well enough. I'm disappointed, but I was also really pleased with our fight. It wasn't our day today, we didn't do good enough in the final third.

"We'll look at it and get better. It's early in the season, but it was going to be a statement win for and instead it's gone the other way."

It was the second time in 2026 that One Knox dropped points at home as the club saw its run of six matches unbeaten in USL League One come to an end, dating back to a March 14 defeat to Forward Madison FC.

In a bit of unwanted déjà vu, Wednesday result against Omaha played out eerily similar to that first loss with One Knox jumping out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal from John Murphy Jr., only to let in a pair goals afterwards. This time, it was a finish on a counterattack from Omaha substitute Sergio Ors that sealed the home side's fate.

The result is a tough one to stomach for a One Knoxville side that more than doubled its opponent on total shots (19-8) and had a 6-4 advantage in attempts on goal.

"On a different day, we could've come away as 3-1 winners," Fuller explained. "We didn't take our chances well enough and when you don't take your chances against anybody, let alone a good team, you get punished."

No chance may have been bigger than in the 87th minute when a cross from Stavros Zarokostas picked out Dani Fernandez inside the six-yard box. Fernandez' initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Cole Jensen, but the attempted clearance by Union Omaha on the free ball actually hit the left post.

It was the third time in the match where the woodwork came into play for One Knox, with Murphy Jr. nearly getting his brace in the 48th minute, while a first half cross from Donovan Williams glanced off the cross bar in the first half.

"The luck comes with what you put in, right?" Fuller said. "I just don't think we've spent enough time on the training ground. Over the last three months, we've had so many matches and it's the small details that matter and we weren't clinical enough."

One Knoxville finished with an expected goals metric of 2.16 to Union Omaha's 0.8.

Murphy Jr. did convert in the 13th minute when pressure from Kyle Linhares forced a turnover inside Omaha's box. Following the ball as it bounced to the top of the box after a save by Jensen, Murphy Jr. fired a right-footed laser into the top of the net for his third goal of the season.

Union Omaha would equalize just six minutes later on a goal by Diego Gutierrez, who found space in the box after receiving a cross. His point-blank attempt was thwarted by One Knox goalkeeper Johan Garibay, but the deflection bounced right back off of Gutierrez and rolled into the net.

"Not the first time it has happened," Fuller pointed out. "We have to look into the mentality shift after we go on top. At halftime, we changed a few things at halftime in terms of intensity and setup, which really affected the game. It's just tough that we didn't have that same mentality after we went a goal ahead."

Each team received three cards on the evening with both coaches issued one as well as Omaha's Vincenzo Candela picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute and Fuller was issued a red card in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time.

MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

OMA: Jensen - GK, Jiba (Orson 90+1 ¬Â²), Malone (Kallman 57 ¬Â²), Owusu, Boudadi, Guediri, Gutierrez, Tekiela (Gomez 85 ¬Â²), Caceras (Ors 57 ¬Â²), Borczak (Lawrence 57 ¬Â²), Botello Faz - C

KNX: Garibay - GK, Williams (Fernandez 66 ¬Â²), McRobb, Skelton - C, Brown (Perkins 82 ¬Â²), Caputo, Murphy, Gøling, Rodrigues (Krioutchenkov 75 ¬Â²), Linhares (Zarokostas 66 ¬Â²), Diene

GOALS

OMA: Gutierrez 19 ¬Â²; Ors 84 ¬Â²

KNX: Murphy Jr. 13 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

OMA: Borczak (Yellow) 32 ¬Â²; Owusu (Yellow) 78 ¬Â²

KNX: McRobb (Yellow) 59 ¬Â²; Perkins (Yellow) 90+5 ¬Â²

NEXT UP

While it does not play another USL1 match for 10 more days, One Knoxville SC will not have much time to dwell on this recent result as it returns to Covenant Health Park this Saturday for a Prinx Tires USL Cup match against San Antonio FC. Kickoff for the Hometown Heroes night match is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets) with both One Knox and the USL Championship side tied on two points entering their second match of Group 3 play after each earned a penalty kick win in their opener.







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