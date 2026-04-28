AC Boise Rises to the Moment, Earns Shootout Win in USL Cup Debut

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise earned a hard-fought result in its first-ever USL Cup match, defeating USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation. In a match that tested the squad's depth, several players stepped into larger roles and delivered, highlighted by Keegan Oyler's first professional start and first goal to bring Boise level in the second half. Boise showed resilience throughout, responding to going behind and maintaining composure in a tightly contested match. The performance ultimately culminated in a confident shootout display, securing a statement win against higher-division opposition.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

AC Boise and Las Vegas Lights FC traded early chances in an open first half, with both sides creating dangerous moments in front of goal. Boise nearly broke through inside the opening 10 minutes, as Jonathan Ricketts found space in the box but was unable to convert, while Las Vegas responded with multiple looks through Oalex Anderson and Ben Mines that forced strong saves from Jonathan Kliewer.

Las Vegas carried much of the attacking pressure as the half progressed, generating chances from open play and set pieces, but Boise's backline held firm. Kliewer delivered several key stops to keep the match level, as both teams entered halftime scoreless despite a high volume of opportunities.

SECOND HALF

Las Vegas found the breakthrough in the 61st minute, capitalizing on a chaotic sequence in the box as Nighte Pickering finished from close range to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Boise responded with urgency, pushing numbers forward and creating sustained pressure in the attacking third.

That response paid off in the 64th minute, when Keegan Oyler followed up his initial saved attempt to convert from close range, leveling the match at 1-1 and marking his first professional goal. The remainder of regulation remained tightly contested, with both sides generating late chances but unable to find a winner.

The match ultimately went to a penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Javier Garcia made two decisive saves to give AC Boise the advantage. Dominic Gasso converted the final penalty to seal a 4-2 shootout victory and secure the result for Athletic Club Boise.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category AC Boise Las Vegas Lights FC

Goals 1 1

Shots 9 18

Shots on Target 4 5

Possession 57.6% 42.4%

Pass Accuracy 86.6% 79.4%

Shots Inside Box 7 10

Aerial Duels Won % 66.7% 33.3%

Clearances 28 17

Key Performances

Keegan Oyler - first professional start and first career goal, leveling the match with a composed finish in the second half

Jonathan Kliewer - 4 saves, including multiple high-pressure stops to keep the team in the match

Javier Garcia - two saves in the penalty shootout, stepping in late to help secure the victory

Implications & Up Next

This result marks a significant step forward for Athletic Club Boise, earning a win in its first-ever USL Cup match against higher-division opposition. With several players stepping into larger roles and delivering strong performances, the match serves as a boost to both squad depth and overall team confidence moving forward. The group also showed composure in a high-pressure moment, winning the club's first penalty shootout 4-2 and reinforcing its ability to execute when it matters most.

Athletic Club Boise now returns home to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, May 2, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. MT at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"I'm super pleased with the guys to come away with two points. The guys that subbed into the game made a really big difference. It was great to see them in an important game really step up and make the difference."

"Everyone believes how good Javier is on penalty kicks. I told the team we're going to win the game if a few of us make our penalties, and it doesn't matter who takes them; we're going to score anyway. It's a mental thing, not a technical thing, and I loved seeing my players step up in mental moments and get the job done."

Jake Dengler | Defender

"I think the guys did really well approaching the game. In the first 25 to 30 minutes, we took control, then stepped off a bit, but picked it back up in the second half. Going to penalties - we've been working on them, and we have one of the best keepers in the league when it comes to PKs, so we had a lot of trust in him and our guys."

Keegan Oyler | Midfielder

"It was my first start, so obviously a big moment in my career. I just wanted to make sure I was prepared and stayed focused. It wasn't a very clean game - it was kind of ugly at times - but our coaches talked about competing, grinding out results, and I think that shows what kind of team we are, even when it's not pretty."

"On the goal, I saw Omar get a through ball and I just wanted to get into the box and find the right spot. The ball came to me and I felt like I had time, so I tried to go back post, the keeper made a save, and I followed it in for the finish. A lot of credit to Omar - I was just happy to get the equalizer for the team."







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

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