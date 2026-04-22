Mary Karol Taylor Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - "Serve, Transform, Advance, and Represent" - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

That chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people who make this place what it is - those who show up for others, who build connection, and who strengthen our community in lasting ways.

During our most recent home match versus Westchester SC, Athletic Club Boise was proud to recognize Mary Karol Taylor, founder of Nations United Soccer, as our latest Community Impact STAR honoree.

Where it started

Nations United Soccer didn't begin with a formal program or a long-term plan - it started with a simple moment in a local library.

One day, Mary Karol Taylor, a librarian at South Jr. High in Boise, Idaho, noticed a group of kids - many from refugee families - spending time together, full of energy, but without access to organized activities. What they did have in common was a love for soccer.

So she found a way to get a ball in their hands - and a place to play.

That small, instinctive "yes" became the foundation for what Nations United Soccer is today: a community built around the world's game, designed to remove barriers and create belonging.

Building belonging through the world's game

For Taylor, soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field.

Through Nations United Soccer, she has created a space where refugee and immigrant youth across the Treasure Valley can find joy, stability, and opportunity through the beautiful game. What began as a simple idea has grown into something deeply impactful - a program that opens doors.

And those doors don't close when players leave the field.

"We've had quite a few players go on to college programs," Taylor said. "It's really changed the trajectory of a lot of kids' lives. It's literally giving them paths to their future."

More than a team

Nations United Soccer isn't just a team. It's a support system.

Beyond practices and matches, the program serves as a trusted network for players navigating life in a new place - helping with everything from school to transportation to everyday challenges.

"Nations United really creates a safety net," Taylor said. "They know they can come to any one of the adults in our program... and we help connect them to what they need in the community."

That sense of care and accountability extends across the entire organization.

"It teaches you to show up - even when it's raining or you're tired - because people are counting on you," she said. "Those are life lessons. That's what we're about."

A game that shapes lives

For many of the kids in the program, the opportunity to play is far from guaranteed - and that reality drives Taylor's work every day.

"For so many kids, they yearn for it," she said. "They see other kids playing and try to figure out, 'Why can't I do that?'... That is heartbreaking."

It's why she continues to say yes whenever she can and why the program continues to grow.

"I keep doing it because I see the impact on a daily basis," Taylor said. "I see how it's changed the path of a lot of players' lives."

A legacy that continues

Perhaps the clearest measure of that impact is what happens after players leave the program.

Some of the earliest Nations United players are still playing together today - now as adults, competing at a high level and carrying those same bonds forward.

"They're in their mid-20s now and still playing together," Taylor said. "And so many of them are former Nations United players."

A STAR in every sense

By recognizing Mary Karol Taylor as a Community Impact STAR, Athletic Club Boise celebrates more than her work - it honors what that work represents.

A belief in the power of the beautiful game.

A commitment to making space for everyone.

And a reminder that when community is built with intention, it creates opportunity that lasts far beyond the final whistle.

Because here in Boise, the game is growing - and so is the community around it. And thanks to leaders like Mary Karol Taylor, that growth includes everyone.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.