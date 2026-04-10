Colleen Braga Named AC Boise's First Community Impact STAR

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







There's one seat in the stadium that looks different.

Amid rows of green, black, white, a single purple seat stands out. The distinct color draws from two places: the eye of the falcon in Athletic Club Boise's crest, and the star garnet, Idaho's state gem.

It's a small detail with a clear purpose.

Each match, that seat is reserved for a Community Impact STAR-someone who helps Serve, Transform, Advance, and Represent the Treasure Valley through their work.

On April 4, during the club's inaugural home match, the first honoree was Colleen Braga, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

"It's a second home for so many kids"

Colleen has spent 31 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, including the past 21 leading the Ada County organization.

When she arrived in 2005, there were two club sites. Today, there are eight, serving communities across Boise, Garden City, Meridian, and Kuna, and reaching more than 6,000 youth each year.

Over the course of her career, an estimated 80,000+ kids have been part of a Club she's helped lead.

But for Colleen, the impact shows up in something more personal.

"Having been with the Clubs for such a long time, I've seen the long-term impact of the Club on the kids we serve," she said. "I've watched them grow up in the Club and become incredible, caring adults... and then their children come to the Club. For a lot of kids, the Club is their second home and the staff are their extended family. It's really an amazing community."

Beyond "after school" support

The work of the Boys & Girls Club often goes deeper than people expect.

"I think a lot of people would be surprised about the depth and breadth of the services we provide," Colleen said.

"We serve kids from 5 to 18. We provide free meals every day-we're the largest provider of after-school meals in Idaho. We offer sports and recreation, science and technology programs, education and career development. We help kids with their homework every day."

And beyond all of that:

"We instill values like respect, responsibility and integrity and help kids become good and gracious human beings. We offer them a sense of community. In a world where more kids are feeling disconnected, we offer connection and a sense of belonging."

Before she led It, she lived It

Colleen's connection to the mission started with her own family.

"When my daughter was 5 years old, I was a struggling single parent, having a tough time making ends meet," she said. "Next to rent, childcare was my biggest expense. A friend told me about the Boys & Girls Club... I enrolled my daughter and it was a blessing-for both of us. The best part was knowing that while I was at work, she was having the time of her life in a place where she was safe and surrounded by people who cared about her."

Years later, that experience still drives her.

"I love knowing that the work I do is giving kids and families the same opportunities that we had."

A recognition she shares

Colleen was honored at halftime of AC Boise's inaugural match as the club's first Community Impact STAR.

Her response reflected the way she's approached her work all along.

"I am so honored and humbled to be named the Community Impact STAR... but I feel a little bit awkward about getting credit for the hard work of so many amazing staff and board members over the years," she said. "They are the true stars."

The seat-and the people behind it

The purple seat will be filled by a new honoree each match.

It's a simple idea: recognize the people who consistently show up for this community-who serve, transform, advance opportunity, and represent what this place is about.

On opening night, that story started with Colleen Braga. And it's only just getting started.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2026

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