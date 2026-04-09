Krioutchenkov Named USL1 March Player of the Month

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The trials and tribulations of a new season and a budding career have not fazed Denis Krioutchenkov so far.

Since bursting onto the scene and the scoresheet in his professional debut, the rookie forward has quickly become a revelation for One Knoxville SC and a problem for the rest of the clubs in USL League One. On Thursday, the league recognized the hot start by naming Krioutchenkov the USL1 Player of the Month for March.

"This first month has been a dream for me and I have to thank the coaching staff and my teammates for it," said Krioutchenkov who signed with One Knox over the offseason after a successful collegiate career at Charlotte and Davidson College.

"Preseason was super tough and I think that prepared me immensely for what's to come. No one plays their best soccer at the beginning of the season. I still have lots to work on, but it's been really important for me to establish myself early and help get results for the team that may be definitive in the end."

With last year's leading scorer Babacar Diene unavailable for selection for the season opener at Westchester SC, Krioutchenkov was thrust into the starting lineup right away and made the most of his opportunity. The 21-year-old from Rehovot, Israel tallied a pair of goals on top of providing an assist to have a hand in every goal in a 3-2 road victory.

Krioutchenkov then capped off the month in thrilling fashion at Covenant Health Park, sending the home crowd into a frenzy with an 85th minute winner in a 1-0 result against the Richmond Kickers.

"I love the kid because he wants to take the back of the net off," said Head Coach Ian Fuller. "That's a great start and he's getting the other parts of his game going. The continuity and understanding value of holding the ball up is very important for a center forward. He's growing so much since coming here and he's still got so much more to give."

In 268 minutes played across five USL1 matches so far this season, Krioutchenkov leads One Knox with three goals and 16 total shots, with 12 of those on target.

Krioutchenkov and One Knox are back in action this Saturday at Portland Hearts of Pine before traveling to face Major League Soccer's DC United in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Wednesday, April 15, concluding a four-match stretch on the road. The squad then returns to Covenant Health Park on April 18 to host the Charlotte Independence (tickets).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2026

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