Forward Madison FC Sign Ghanaian Midfielder Joshua Bolma for 2026

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Midfielder, Joshua Bolma, pending league and federation approval. The 23-year-old brings outstanding professional experience to Madison for the 2026 season.

"We're very excited to add Josh Bolma to our 2026 roster," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is a quick, versatile and technically gifted player who can play across multiple lines and has key attacking qualities. Josh is creative, vibrant and has a great personality in the locker room. We anticipate him helping us greatly in accomplishing our goals and objectives for 2026."

Bolma becomes the second FMFC player signing this season from Ghana's capital city, Accra, where he excelled in the Rising Stars of Africa Academy and appeared in the Ghana Youth National Team. His early success earned him a stateside scholarship to attend South Kent High School in Connecticut in 2017 where he scored 33 goals, notched 27 assists, won a National Championship title, and was named a National High School All-American and earned an All-State selection from Top Drawer Soccer.

Following his immensely successful high school career, Bolma attended the University of Maryland where he was named the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year after scoring four goals and tallying four assists. He also bagged First Team All-Big Ten inclusions during his Freshman and Sophomore years as a Terrapin.

"We're thrilled to add Josh to the group for 2026," said Matt Cairns, Forward Madison FC Sporting Director. "He's an explosive athlete who can play multiple positions across the field. He brings the mentality, character and ambition that we want from our players and we strongly believe he can quickly become a dynamic attacking player in USL League One."

Bolma entered the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and was drafted 4th overall by the New England Revolution. He made his MLS debut in July of 2023, subbing on in a 4-0 win for the Revolution. He bagged three goals and four assists for New England's second team that same year. In 2025, Bolma was picked up by Houston Dynamo FC II where he made 23 appearances and notched three goals. Forward will look to his high-level experience to translate to big successes on the pitch for the Mingos.

"I am really excited to join Forward Madison and compete in front of such an incredible fan base," said Bolma. "I've heard amazing things about the energy here, and I can't wait to get started, build something special with the team, and chase wins this season!"

Bolma will travel with the team to Nebraska this weekend as Madison squares off with Union Omaha. Fans can support Bolma and the Mingos at their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Their Home Opener will take place on Day Two of the Breese Steven Field Grand Reopening Weekend with Fan Fest activities like ferris wheel rides and a petting zoo presented by Don's Home Furniture. Fans can now purchase Two-Day passes to the Grand Reopening Weekend, Pre-Game Tailgate Party tickets or shop other single-game options for the Mingos' Home Opener.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2026

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