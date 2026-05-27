Match Preview: 5.29 Mad v CCFC

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After a resilient performance on the road in Charlotte, Forward Madison FC return home with momentum under its belt to face Corpus Christi FC. The 'Mingos showcased their attacking potential against Charlotte Independence, striking first to gain an early-yet short-lived-lead. Now, the focus shifts to converting that energy into results. Back on their new home turf, Madison will look to claim all three points and secure a win at Breese Stevens Field against the Sharks, who are still searching for their first victory.

LAST MATCH RECAP - CLT v MAD

In a rainy road matchup in North Carolina, Forward Madison FC battled Charlotte Independence but ultimately fell 3-1 in a match defined by early intensity and missed opportunities. Charlotte came out aggressive, controlling possession and creating dangerous runs in the opening minutes. Despite that pressure, it was Forward Madison who struck first. In the 14th minute, Stephen Annor Gyamfi found the back of the net, giving the 'Mingos a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived. Just three minutes later, Alvarez responded for Charlotte, leveling the match in the 17th minute after a shot slipped through JT Harms' hands. The Jacks continued to press, and while Harms came up with a key save in the 18th minute, Charlotte's attack remained dangerous. Their persistence paid off in the 24th minute when Manzinga capitalized to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Forward Madison had their chances to regain the lead. In the 21st minute, Ryan Carmichael battled through a triple team with impressive footwork but couldn't quite break through. Annor nearly grabbed his second in the 37th minute, hitting the post with an open net opportunity. Late in the half, Gebhard tested the keeper with back-to-back shots in the 40th and 41st minutes. In stoppage time (48'), Torres delivered a free kick that found Carmichael, whose shot came close to leveling the score before the break but went just wide.

Coming out of halftime, Forward Madison shifted the momentum and controlled much of the second half. Gebhard made a strong run in the 58th minute, followed by a narrowly missed shot from Torres in the 59th. Castro added another attempt in the 60th, but couldn't convert. The 'Mingos kept pushing, generating consistent chances and shots on target.

Charlotte scored another goal in the 88th minute from Lyons. Any hopes of a late comeback were dashed in stoppage time when Roman Torres was shown a second yellow card, reducing Madison to 10 men. The match ended 3-1 in favor of Charlotte, though Madison will look to build on their second-half momentum heading into their next match.

"I thought we played a good game and were a bit unlucky," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "The guys worked hard. If we continue to work and improve, some of these bounces and decisions will go our way. We're excited to get back home and play a league game at Breese next week."

"[It was a] tough battle tonight and [I'm] proud of the way the team competed from start to finish," Annor Gyamfi said. "We showed resilience, created chances, and kept fighting until the final whistle."

"[It was a] tough game, but we keep our heads up and keep learning," said Kevin Carmichael. "We all have a belief in each other that we will come together, and we look forward to getting our first home win next weekend."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Corpus Christi FC

Making Home-Turf Count: With another strong crowd expected at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night, the 'Mingos have the opportunity to feed off the energy from their supporters and deliver a statement result.

Turning Chances Into Goals: The 'Mingos created several opportunities in Charlotte, with one near miss finding the post and the keeper being tested on numerous occasions. The next step is converting the chances they're already creating.

Feeding the Annor Momentum: Stephen Annor has established his role as one of Forward Madison's most dangerous attacking threats, with his pace, physicality, and proven goal-scoring. Getting him involved early could help the 'Mingos grab another early lead against Corpus Christi.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v CCFC

Friday, May 29th

6:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 3-1-3

CCFC: 0-5-4







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

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