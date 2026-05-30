One for the History Books, Forward Win Big at Home Tonight

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Coming into the highly anticipated first home league match at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison entered the contest eager to bounce back after a string of losses. Forward Madison FC delivered a statement performance, defeating Corpus Christi FC 3-0 in front of a lively crowd at Breese Stevens Field on Centennial Night.

The 'Mingos opened the action in full force, controlling possession early and consistently threatening in the attacking third. Their intent was clear from the opening whistle, with Munjoma nearly opening the scoring in the 8th minute, just missing the final touch. Building off of that momentum, offensive powerhouse, Stephen Annor Gyamfi, found the back of the net just seconds later, giving the 'Mingos an early 1-0 lead. The chances kept coming. In the 15th minute, N'Goubou nearly doubled the advantage, but was denied at close range by Corpus Christi's goalkeeper. Forward continued to carve out opportunities, including a well-worked sequence in the 21st minute when Castro slipped a perfectly weighted through ball to R. Carmichael, whose effort was just overhit. The breakthrough came again in the 22nd minute, when Gebhard unleashed a strike from outside the box, extending the lead to 2-0. Forward Madison's keeper was first tested in the 32nd minute when Harms came up with a key save. The 'Mingos maintained control through the remainder of the half, highlighted by another strong attempt from R. Carichael just before the break.

With 45 minutes remaining in the Centennial Night match, Forward Madison looked to secure its first home victory of the 2026 campaign. Corpus Christi emerged from the break with a newfound energy, seeing several opportunities. In the 61st minute, Annor nearly capitalized on Corpus Christi's goalkeeper who was caught too far off his line, though it was met with a solid clearance by their center back. Forward Madison eventually put the match out of reach in the 73rd minute, when Bolma set up N'Goubou for his first goal of the season, making it 3-0. With one minute until stoppage time, Castro came close to adding yet another point for Forward Madison, but couldn't convert. The match ended 3-0 in favor of Madison, allowing the 'Mingos to deliver the result they've been chasing and tuck three well-earned points under their belt.

"I thought the guys played really well," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We bounced back from the tough road loss. I actually thought we played quite well and created some really good chances tonight and finished a few. I think it showed what we're capable of."

"Knowing we have fans like this waiting for us back at home, it's fantastic," said FMFC Goalkeeper, JT Harms. "So tonight it was just all about enjoying the moment, getting the fans on their feet early, and really making this a good match. Having 12 men on the pitch today, including the fans. I thought the boys did a great job of that. Defensively, it was our most solid performance. Everyone was winning their battles offensively, defensively, and we knew if we made the game simple, did the right things, we would set ourselves up for success, and we could have had quite a few more goals on top of that. So, yeah, it was a dominant performance."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (8') - Annor Gyamfi

2-0 MAD (22') - Derek Gebhard

3-0 MAD (73') - Claudel N'Goubou

Disciplinary Summary

(31') MAD Shannon - Yellow Card

(40') COR Roscoe - Yellow Card

(81') COR Kwakwa - Yellow Card

(87') COR Kearney - Yellow Card

(90'+1) MAD Castro - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC will continue its 2026 campaign on June 3rd as they take on Greenville Triumph SC on the road. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM as the 'Mingos look to tally another win. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game, season tickets, or shopping the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #5 Shannon (86' #33 Toure), #9 R. Carmichael (74' #8 Segbers), #11 N'Goubou, #14 Annor (74' #21 Karamoko) Gyamfi, #16 Castro, #17 Gebhard (59' #6 Kanyane), #18 Romanshyn (59' #7 Bolma), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma

SUBS:, #99 Flores, #19 Manske

COR: #10 Cerritos (46' #12 Keegan), #2 Bowen, #21 Abeal, #6 Langlois, #80 Booth (46' #26 Medina), #8 Dietrich (46' #33 Kwakwa), #3 Ritondale (69' #19 Barganski), #5 Roscoe, #4 Kearney, #22 Gomez, #1 Talbot

SUBS: #24 McCready, #27 Pondeca, #17 Shalita







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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