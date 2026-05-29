Hearts of Pine, NECS Debut Granite Pre-Match Jersey for Survivorship Month

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine and New England Cancer Specialists have unveiled the Granite Pre-Match Jersey, a collaborative release honoring Cancer Survivorship Month and the strength, resilience, and community that defines the journey of cancer survivors.

Inspired by conversations with cancer survivors and their care teams, the Granite Pre-Match Jersey continues Hearts of Pine's approach of drawing creative inspiration from Maine's landscapes and communities. At the center of the design is one of the state's most defining natural elements: Maine granite. From the rocky coastline and mountain ranges to the quarries and foundations that shape communities across the state, granite exists throughout Maine as both landscape and structure. The jersey's speckled gray texture draws directly from those surfaces - strong, weathered, resilient, and constantly reshaped by time, pressure, and the elements.

That parallel became central to the project. Survivors consistently described cancer survivorship in similar terms: enduring but uneven, shaped as much by support systems as individual strength. Family members, friends, coworkers, care teams, support groups, and entire communities become part of the foundation that carries people through. The Granite Pre-Match Jersey was designed to reflect both realities at once - the resilience survivors discover within themselves and the people around them who help hold everything together.

The jersey's most unique feature lives on the left sleeve: a raised white cancer ribbon designed to be colored in by the wearer using permanent fabric markers. Supporters, survivors, family members, and loved ones are invited to personalize the ribbon in the color representing a cancer journey meaningful to them - whether their own or someone they love.

"This project became about more than a jersey very quickly," said Josh Lane, Vice President of Marketing for Portland Hearts of Pine. "We heard over and over again from survivors that strength is never individual. It's the people around you. Your family, your care team, your coworkers, your community. We wanted this jersey to create space for people to represent those stories visibly and personally."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Hearts of Pine on a project that honors the many different experiences of survivorship while also creating visibility, conversation, and connection around cancer care and support," said Seth Blanchard of New England Cancer Specialists. "This jersey is a powerful reminder that nobody navigates these journeys alone."

To launch the jersey, Hearts of Pine and New England Cancer Specialists collaborated with current and former patients on a short film centered around conversations about survivorship, identity, resilience, and community. Participants ranged from individuals newly completing treatment to survivors more than a decade into remission.

The Granite Pre-Match Jersey will debut on-pitch ahead of Hearts of Pine's match against Spokane Velocity on Saturday, May 30 at Fitzpatrick Stadium, with players each wearing ribbons colored in to honor personal connections to cancer journeys within their own lives and communities.

The jersey is available now online at shop.heartsofpine.com, at the new Hearts of Pine Club Shop located at 127 Marginal Way in Portland, and at Saturday's match in the Kids Zone merchandise tent.

Fans purchasing jerseys at the club shop and at Saturday's match will be invited to customize their ribbons on-site using permanent fabric markers provided by Hearts of Pine and New England Cancer Specialists staff, along with a color reference guide representing the many different cancer journeys that supporters may wish to honor.

For best results at home, supporters customizing their ribbons are encouraged to use permanent fabric markers such as colored Sharpies.

For those looking to shop in person after the weekend, starting Monday, June 1, the Hearts of Pine Club Shop will operate six days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Tuesdays.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

Hearts of Pine, NECS Debut Granite Pre-Match Jersey for Survivorship Month - Portland Hearts of Pine

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