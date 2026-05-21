New Hearts of Pine Club Shop Opens at 127 Marginal Way

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine has opened its new flagship Club Shop at 127 Marginal Way in Portland's Bayside neighborhood, moving from its original Hanover Street location into a larger retail space designed to celebrate Maine soccer, craftsmanship, and community.

What began as a pop-up team shop on Hanover Street quickly became a Portland fixture, drawing fans, visitors, and local shoppers throughout the club's inaugural season. The new Club Shop, located at 127 Marginal Way next to West Marine, is nearly triple the size of the original location and gives Hearts a more permanent retail home with room for expanded merchandise, dressing rooms, backstock, and future community activations. As the club looks ahead to the addition of a women's team, the larger space also creates room to grow its product offerings and better serve an expanding Hearts community.

The new Club Shop reflects a hands-on approach from the Hearts retail team, who helped with painting, creating unique finishes, and assembling fixtures throughout the buildout. Many of the shop's decor pieces and fixtures were sourced locally and secondhand, adding to the space's distinctly Maine feel.

To help shape the space, Hearts Senior Director of Consumer Goods Kate De Oliveira worked with Maine-based craftspeople, artisans, companies, and brands, including Maine native Jeremy Richardson, co-owner of Log Jam Vintage in Bangor. Together, they brought to life a shared vision for how the soccer club of Maine can exist in a space that feels true to the state it calls home through a process that ranged from scouring Facebook marketplace and antique stores to sourcing wood and salvaged materials to build custom fixtures.

For De Oliveira, the partnership started with an appreciation for Richardson's eye for vintage design and the way his work captures a distinctly Maine sense of place.

"I had been following Jeremy on Instagram and could tell there was a real creative eye behind the store," said De Oliviera. "When I saw he was going to be at a show at The Point, I brought my son and thought, 'We have to go meet him.' From the first conversation, it was clear he understood the kind of space we wanted to create."

"I've got a plan. I've got an idea. Would you be interested?" Richardson said, describing how the collaboration with Hearts began. "That's how it has always worked for me in this industry over the last 15 years. People see something I'm doing and reach out."

One of the most striking pieces in the new shop is the custom locker room-style wall made completely of wood sourced around the state by Richardson.

"We looked at pictures of our current locker room and asked, 'How can we recreate that look and feel and make it work in the new space?'" said de Oliviera. "Jeremy sketched on a piece of cardboard. We both said, 'Mm-hmm.' And that was it."

Hearts also commissioned Maine artist and muralist Erica Sedler to create a 16-foot tifo-style banner inside the shop, bringing a matchday tradition into the retail space. Tifo, shortened from the Italian word tifosi, refers to the large banners and displays created by supporters groups to display during matches. Stretching across the back wall, Sedler's piece blends Maine landscapes with Hearts iconography, creating a focal point that connects the Club Shop to both the state and the supporter culture that helps define the club.

The new Club Shop also features new merchandise from several local makers and artists. Among them, including Benoit's Design Co., a family-owned shop in Westbrook known for nostalgic pennants and flags made from natural materials, Good Stock, a pop-up style jewelry store and charm bar that has partnered with Hearts since the club's inaugural season, and Maine Wooden Buoys, a wife and husband team based in Friendship whose hand-painted buoys have been made famous by Dirigo Union who award one to a Hearts player as their Man of the Match award.

The local artists display section also includes fused glass hearts in signature Hearts red, created by Beth Hamilton, owner and artist of Yay!Studio in North Yarmouth. For each heart sold, Hamilton donates another to the Maine Needs Pocket Hearts Project. Fans will also find a custom "Woods + Water" scented candle from Sea Love, adding another Maine-made touch to the new Club Shop experience.

"Creating a custom signature scent, Woods + Water, for Hearts of Pine was such a meaningful collaboration," said Stacy Miller, founder of Sea Love, whose production is based in Biddeford. "We love helping brands bring their story to life through fragrance, and we're honored to be part of this exciting new chapter for their beautiful storefront."

"Featuring local artists who are contributing not just to the aesthetic of Maine, but to the fabric of community connection, is something we wanted to focus on," said De Oliveira. "This space is about more than merchandise. It is about creating a place that feels true to Hearts and reflects the creativity, resourcefulness, and character of this state."

The new Club Shop at 127 Marginal Way is open now, offering an expanded selection of Hearts of Pine merchandise, locally made goods, and a retail experience rooted in Maine. The Club Shop is open Thursday-Sunday 11 AM - 6 PM through May. From June 1 onwards the Club Shop will be open daily from 11 AM - 6 PM, closed on Tuesdays.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 21, 2026

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